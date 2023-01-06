Fitness comparison in big cities : Bonn is the fittest city in Germany

In Bonn, there are various sports activities, including Zumba in the Rheinaue in Beuel. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn In a comparison of Germany's 20 largest cities, Bonn comes out on top. According to the study, this is the best place to stay fit.

In Bonn, residents have the best opportunities to stay fit. This is the result of a study by the insurance company Ottonova, comparing the 20 largest German cities. According to the study, Bonn is in first place with 154 points, followed by Hanover, Dresden and Münster. Bringing up the rear in the fitness check is Hamburg with 52 points.

In the categories of jogging routes, bicycle routes and sports clubs, Bonn received full points because the city has the best offer in the country in relation to its size and number of inhabitants, it says. Bonn scored lowest in the categories of calisthenics parks (6 points) and sports stores (7 points). In calisthenics parks, exercises can be performed with the user's own body weight on training equipment such as monkey bars and pull-up bars.

For the fitness comparison, the cities were examined in ten different categories. Results were calculated in relation to the number of inhabitants or surface area, and a score of one to 20 was given depending on the result. The number of sports clubs, swimming pools, physiotherapists and sports stores, for example, was also assessed.