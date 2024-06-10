Third place in kebab ranking Bonn kebab gains nationwide attention

The brothers' success was not guaranteed. They took a risk initially, working up to thirteen hours a day. "It took a while for us to establish our quality; it was difficult at first because we were also more expensive than others," says Ahmed. But word of mouth got around. The eatery has now doubled in size. Since January, they have been operating a 100-square-metre restaurant with 40 seats, plus a large terrace on Kaiserplatz. The brothers employ nine staff members, with more hired during summer.