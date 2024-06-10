Third place in kebab ranking Bonn kebab gains nationwide attention
Bonn · The three Celik brothers from Bonn have once again secured a top spot in a national kebab ranking, demonstrating their consistent excellence. Here’s the secret behind their success.
Despite persistent pestering, the secret of the marinade is not revealed. ‘It's a family recipe,’ says Ahmed Celik, one of the managers of Sefa Beef Döner on Kaiserplatz. He won't reveal a single ingredient. ‘We took our time with it,’ says his brother Halil, ‘We experimented with the marinade and the meat for two months before opening in June 2020’. Their friends were more than willing to be test subjects. ‘Finally, we achieved the perfect mix for our kebabs, which are now tender and just right.’
Since then, Ahmed, Halil and Murat Celik have regularly ranked highly in nationwide kebab comparisons on social networks. For instance, in May, food blogger Holger Schwietering, known as ‘Holle21614’ and Germany's leading kebab reviewer on YouTube, just ranked them third in his ‘Self-made kebab’ category. First place went to Vienna, second to Augsburg.
Not all kebabs are the same
‘Self-made döner kebab’ implies that the meat skewer is made in-house and not sourced frozen from a wholesaler, which is a key criterion in kebab quality assessment. The family business from Kaiserplatz has gone a step further: ‘We use one hundred per cent steak, because we want to show that not all kebabs are the same,’ says Ahmed.
They have the meat delivered, marinate it for just the right length of time, and then finely slice it into skewers weighing up to 40 kilograms. ‘We understand meat quality well because our family had a farm with cattle and sheep,’ explains Ahmed. The Kurdish family hails from Elazig in eastern Anatolia.
The grill is fired up at ten in the morning, the meat takes an hour to cook. The doors open at eleven, welcoming the first customers. ‘Eighty to ninety percent are regulars,’ notes Halil. Two skewers are dedicated to steak, one to chicken. They now also offer a cheese kebab, which is popular among students.
A growing love for kebabs
The brothers' success was not guaranteed. They took a risk initially, working up to thirteen hours a day. "It took a while for us to establish our quality; it was difficult at first because we were also more expensive than others," says Ahmed. But word of mouth got around. The eatery has now doubled in size. Since January, they have been operating a 100-square-metre restaurant with 40 seats, plus a large terrace on Kaiserplatz. The brothers employ nine staff members, with more hired during summer.
Germany is traditionally known as the land of the Currywurst. But the country’s affinity for kebabs has been steadily growing since the first stalls opened in Berlin and the Ruhr area in the 1970s. Today, 400 tonnes of kebab are produced every day, with annual sales in Germany amounting to 2.4 billion euros according to the online platform Statista (2023).
Sefa is Turkish and means enjoyment
The brothers have named their restaurant ‘Sefa’, which is Turkish for pleasure or enjoyment. They aim to continue fulfilling every customer's wish, without expanding into a chain. And they remain unfazed by competition.
And competition there certainly is. Bonn has become a kebab hotspot. For example, a branch of footballer Lukas Podolski’s Mangal Döner X LP10 opened in Bad Godesberg at the end of April. The chain's first Bonn restaurant on Poststraße has been operating since 2019. The word Mangal is Turkish for charcoal grill, LP stands for Lukas Podolski, the 10 is his shirt number. Together with his business partner Metin Dag, ‘Poldi’ now has more than 27 branches, some of which are franchised.
Students swear by the small university grill on Martinsplatz, which offers kebabs as well as falafel and attracts customers with favourable prices. The other places are not just kebab snack bars either, but also offer other dishes. Like Kaya Grill and Feinkost in Tannenbusch in the shopping centre and Agora in Endenich - both have their loyal customers. And a new kebab stand will soon be opening on Münsterplatz.
Kebab as an artwork
‘A good kebab is a total work of art in which all the components are harmonised,’ writes Holle21614. Manufacturers in Germany are seeking EU recognition to protect this culinary art form. An application to the EU Commission aims to designate the döner kebab as a guaranteed traditional speciality. ‘Döner has become a cultural symbol of Turkish immigration to Europe, especially to Germany,’ the application states. The first döner was made in 1972 and has since become one of the ‘most popular ethnic street food dishes’.
If awarded, the EU label would prescribe the ingredients and preparation methods for kebabs. Products could only be sold as "döner" if they comply with these regulations. The kebab is already included in the German Food Codex, which specifies allowable meats and minced meat proportions.
The Celik brothers would be delighted with the EU label. Kebab would join other recognised products like ‘Pizza Napoletana’, Serrano ham and mozzarella.
(Original text: Regina Krieger; Translation: Jean Lennox)