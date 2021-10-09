In “Urban Soul” complex : Bonn Lego store announces opening date

The newly opened Lego store in Stuttgart. Foto: Lego

Bonn Lego GmbH has now confirmed that a Lego store will be opening in Bonn. Both the location of the store and the opening date have been confirmed. It is scheduled to open in just a few weeks.

So it is indeed happening: Lego GmbH has confirmed its plans to set up shop in Bonn. The new store at the main train station is scheduled to open on Nov. 4, the company announced Wednesday. As reported, Lego has leased around 400 square meters in the new "Urban Soul" complex on Poststrasse. Last week, the toy manufacturer from Denmark was still keeping quiet about it.

Besides the 14 Lego stores already open in Germany to date, two more will be added, one in Dresden and one in Berlin by the end of the year. According to the press release, they are equipped with large play tables and a "Pick a Brick" wall - a wall with Lego bricks in all available colors so customers can find the right building blocks and mini-figures. "Our market research has shown that our fans want to experience the unique Lego brand using all their faculties - whether big or small," Karen Pascha-Gladyshev, the managing director of Lego GmbH, responsible for Germany, Austria and Switzerland, is quoted as saying in the release.

According to the report, there are 737 Lego stores in 50 countries worldwide. The company reports double-digit sales growth in the first half of 2021, and is now reinvesting with around 130 new stores around the globe. At the same time, Lego wants to expand its online retail offerings.

But it isn’t only Lego-lovers who have something to look forward to - Playmobil fans will also have their day when the new 1,000 square meter store opens in the former "Puppenkönig" toy store on Gangolfstrasse. It is expected to be open for business by St. Nicholas Day (December 6) at the latest.

Orig. text: Andreas Baumann