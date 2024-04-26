Filming in the city Bonn makes a small appearance in international film
Bonn · Filming for "Silent Friend" by Hungarian director Ildikó Enyedi has been underway since April. Alongside Marburg, Bonn will feature in a small scene, the details of which have been kept confidential. According to the GA, filming will take place in a historic building on Friday.
Bonn is about to become part of an international film production. The Cologne-based production company Pandora Film has been shooting its new film "Silent Friend" since the beginning of April. The director is Hungarian filmmaker Ildikó Enyedi, known for her Oscar-nominated "Body and Soul", which won the Golden Bear at the 67th Berlinale. The cast includes Chinese star Tony Leung and Swiss actress Luna Wedler. Wedler gained prominence for her role in "Ingeborg Bachmann - Journey into the Desert," which was set in Bad Godesberg.
Only a short scene will be filmed in Bonn. Today, Friday 26 April, Wedler will appear in a historic building - when and where exactly remains a secret. Due to tight schedules, there will unfortunately be no press allowed on location, said Mariella Terzo, the production company’s press officer.
"Silent Friend" traverses three different eras, narrating tales from the perspective of a ginkgo tree. The film focuses on the different perceptions of communication between people and nature in 1908, 1972 and 2020. The medieval university town of Marburg, with its centuries-old botanical garden, provides the primary backdrop for the story. The film is scheduled for release in German cinemas in 2025.
Original text: Alessandra Fahl
Translation: Jean Lennox