Filming in the city Bonn makes a small appearance in international film

Bonn is about to become part of an international film production. The Cologne-based production company Pandora Film has been shooting its new film "Silent Friend" since the beginning of April. The director is Hungarian filmmaker Ildikó Enyedi, known for her Oscar-nominated "Body and Soul", which won the Golden Bear at the 67th Berlinale. The cast includes Chinese star Tony Leung and Swiss actress Luna Wedler. Wedler gained prominence for her role in "Ingeborg Bachmann - Journey into the Desert," which was set in Bad Godesberg.