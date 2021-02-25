Postponed due to the pandemic : Bonn Marathon 2021 moved to autumn

Bonn Traditionally, the Bonn Marathon takes place in April. Because the event could only take place „virtually“ last year, the event has been postponed for this year. A new date has already been set.

Again this year, the Deutsche Post Marathon Bonn cannot take place in April as usual. Due to the current situation, the running event planned for April 18 has again been postponed to the fall. The new date is now October 17, 2021. "We would have very much liked to run through Bonn with thousands of runners in April, but of course the health of everyone involved comes first and makes it impossible to hold a major running event at this time," says Christian Okon, managing director of organizer MMP Event GmbH.

Registrations for Bonn's largest running event, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, are now possible at the early bird rate online at www.deutschepost-marathonbonn.de. "We will do everything we can to present a safe and sporting event and are very pleased to be able to offer this date to runners from the region. We hope it will be a nice additional motivation to keep training and stay fit," says Klaus Malorny, managing director of the other organizer Master Logistics GmbH.

In addition to Deutsche Post as title sponsor, Bonn's mayor Katja Dörner is also pleased about the new date: "I am confident that we will be able to experience a great sporting event together in October and I would like to thank everyone involved for their commitment to putting on a safe and exciting event." To bridge the gap until October, the two organizers and Deutsche Post are planning smaller running events at friendly clubs and running groups, which will be designed according to possibilities.

Already last year, the marathon did not take place as usual due to the pandemic. Instead, there was a virtual edition of the running event.