April 12–14 Bonn Marathon and Street Food Festival: tips for the weekend

In pleasant spring temperatures, more than 13,000 runners will take part in the Bonn Marathon on Sunday. This year's motto of the race is "75 years of the Basic Law - Democracy made in Bonn". At the marathon fair, runners can pick up their starting documents or make late registrations for the last starting places in the marathon. At the exhibition stands, companies will be providing information on topics such as running, fitness and sports equipment. All information on closures, diversions and marathon events can be found in our live blog.