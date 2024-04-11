April 12–14 Bonn Marathon and Street Food Festival: tips for the weekend
Bonn/Region · Enjoy international dishes under cherry blossoms, travel to a make-believe utopia in a time machine and cheer on marathon runners: our tips for the weekend in Bonn and the region.
Street food festival, spring funfair, design market and pleasant temperatures mean there are hardly any excuses not to go outside this weekend. In the evenings, theatre, music and a night flea market provide entertainment. An overview of these and other tips for the weekend.
Deutsche Post Marathon and Marathon Fair
In pleasant spring temperatures, more than 13,000 runners will take part in the Bonn Marathon on Sunday. This year's motto of the race is "75 years of the Basic Law - Democracy made in Bonn". At the marathon fair, runners can pick up their starting documents or make late registrations for the last starting places in the marathon. At the exhibition stands, companies will be providing information on topics such as running, fitness and sports equipment. All information on closures, diversions and marathon events can be found in our live blog.
- Marathon: Sunday, 14 April
- Marathon expo: Friday, 12 April from 10 am to 8 pm and Saturday, 13 April from 10 am to 6 pm on Münsterplatz, 53111 Bonn, admission free
Spring fair in Bad Godesberg
Fishing for ducks, twisters, bumper cars: the colourful rides in Bad Godesberg have been spinning since last week. Various merry-go-rounds, snack bars and amusement arcades can be found on Rigal'sche Wiese for the spring fair.
- Where: Rigal'sche Wiese, 53177 Bonn Bad Godesberg
- When: daily until Monday, 15 April
- Opening hours: Monday to Thursday 2pm to 10pm, Friday and Saturday 12pm to approx. midnight, Sunday 11am to approx. 11pm
- Admission: free of charge
Cherry blossom design market
If you want to take a stroll under the pink canopy of blossom before the end of the blossom season, you should make a short detour to the schoolyard of the Marienschule. Colourful market stalls present unique products at the design market held there.
- Where: Marienschule schoolyard, Heerstraße 92-94, 53111 Bonn
- When: Sunday, 14 April, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Admission: free of charge
Lit. walk
Accompanied by the voices of Bonn authors, participants will explore the literary side of Bonn's historic city centre on Saturday. As an audio guide, a mix of text and music leads from the city centre to the Innere Nordstadt. You can listen to contributions from Bonn writer Sabine Trinkaus and German-American author and translator Dominik Dombrowksi, among others.
- Meeting point: Bottlerplatz 1, 53111 Bonn
- When: Saturday, 13 April, 11 am
- Admission: free of charge, no registration required, donations are requested
Street Food Festival
Whether it's a snack break while strolling under cherry blossoms or home cooking and beer to celebrate after the marathon: the Street Food Festival in the historic city centre promises international dishes, refreshing cold drinks and dishes from popular Bonn snack bars.
- Where: Kurfürstencarré, Heerstraße 137, 53111 Bonn
- When: Saturday, 13 April, from 12 noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday, 14 April, from 12 noon to 8 p.m.
- Admission: free of charge
Local Ambassadors - Over the Border Festival
Artists with different cultural identities meet international musicians under the motto "Silence is Violence". Unique concerts with the most diverse perspectives possible on topics such as recognition, understanding, persecution and war are created in cross-border dialogue. Tickets are available from bonnticket.
- Where: Telekom Headquarters, Friedrich-Ebert-Allee 140, 53113 Bonn
- When: Saturday, 13 April, 8 pm
- Tickets: from 29 Euro
The time machine
On a bicycle-like machine, a nameless time traveller journeys to the year 802701. Back in his present, he tells his friends about the future, in which all mankind's dreams seem to have come true. But the idyll is deceptive. The participatory and inclusive theatre project is based on H. G. Wells' novel of the same name, which uses apocalyptic images of the future to create a literary counter-utopia. Tickets for The Time Machine are available from the Bonn Opera.
- Where: Schauspielhaus Bad Godesberg, Am Michaelshof 9, 53177 Bonn
- When: Friday, 12 April, 7.30 pm
- Tickets: from 10.90 Euro
Night flea market in the Fabrik45
Too much going on in the streets of Bonn during the day? Night owls can find antiques, quirky items, bric-a-brac and clothes at Fabrik45. The current edition of the popular flea market is centred around cherry blossoms.
- Where: Fabrik45, Hochstadenring 45, 53119 Bonn
- When: Saturday, 13 April, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Admission: free of charge
Original text: Jasmin Kaub
Translation: Mareike Graepel