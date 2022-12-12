After Portugal defeat : Bonn Morocco fans celebrate reaching the World Cup semi-finals - violence in Cologne and Düsseldorf

Foto: Petra Reuter 20 Bilder So feiern Marokkaner in Bonn den Sieg im WM-Viertelfinale

Bonn Hundreds of supporters celebrated Morocco's win against Portugal and their country's entry into the World Cup semi-finals. The police were on duty with many forces to regulate the traffic. There were violent incidents in Cologne and Düsseldorf.

It only took a few minutes for Bonn's city centre to turn into a sea of rejoicing: Shortly after the Moroccan national team beat Portugal and got into the semi-finals of the World Cup, motorcades of Moroccans began to form around Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz. The police had already positioned themselves in the city centre with plenty of forces before the final whistle to be ready for the fans.

Around 1000 Morocco fans celebrated peacefully in Bonn, according to police

Equipped with drums and whistles, some 1,000 people peacefully cheered and celebrated in the streets. They waved the Moroccan flag, danced exuberantly, set off pyrotechnics and fired firecrackers, the police reported.

The hard core of the party gathered on Kölnstraße next to McDonald's restaurant, which was cordoned off by the police. The intersection there was completely blocked until well into the evening. To prevent danger, police removed some of the pyrotechnics from the crowd and set them off in a controlled manner at the roadside. The police closed the area around Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz from Kennedybrücke and Kölnstraße from Theaterstraße to traffic until about 9 pm. Trapped among the honking cars of the revelers were a number of uninvolved vehicles whose occupants were forced to join in the celebrations - because no one could escape the jubilant crowd.

Travellers stranded at Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz

As no trams could get through Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz, the stop was not served for a long period of time. Trams to and from Siegburg only ran to and from Konrad-Adenauer-Platz. And from the other direction to the main station and then back again. According to our reporter, several travellers were stranded at Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz: "There doesn't seem to be anyone here who can give people information." According to Clarissa Pütz from SWB, the transport company was probably trying to inform customers at least via social media.

Koblenzer Straße closed in Bad Godesberg

Several motorcades with Moroccan fans were also reported from Bad Godesberg, Wachtberg and other parts of the area, as well as from the wider region. In Bad Godesberg, events were concentrated on Bonner Straße and Koblenzer Straße, among others. According to the police, about 200 fans were celebrating there. In the meantime, there were also repeated traffic obstructions there.

Koblenzer Straße in Bad Godesberg was completely blocked. Busses could no longer get through. So some buses bypassed the blocked area. According to our reporter, there were Initially no police on the scene in Bad Godesberg. It was not until around 6:55 p.m. that the first forces arrived and cordoned off Koblenzer Straße.

The police control centre took care of all World Cup-related operations in the Bonn city area until later in the evening. About 100 police officers were deployed in Bonn. According to the police on Sunday, four charges were filed - the background is so far unclear.

Unknown assailants attack police officers in Cologne

There were also celebrations in Cologne. For example, the inner-city Hohenzollernring was completely blocked by Moroccan fans, our reporter on the scene explained. However, as the police announced on Sunday, there was also some violence. The police deployed forces from all over the city to deal with the situation. In the Humboldt-Gremberg district on the right bank of the Rhine, several hundred people spontaneously gathered after the final whistle. The police closed Hohenzollernring and Taunusstraße for several hours.

On Taunusstraße on the right bank of the Rhine, three unidentified persons threw stones at the rear window of a police car. The police officers in the patrol car were not injured. At Taunusplatz, unidentified persons threw bottles at the police officers from the crowd. One of the bottles hit a police offer's helmet. He was unhurt. At both locations, unknown persons set off numerous pyrotechnic flares. The police have started an investigation and are also analysing the video surveillance recordings from the police at Hohenzollernring and Kalk.

Fan celebrations also in Düsseldorf, Dortmund and Essen

In other cities in North Rhine-Westphalia there were also celebrations after the surprise victory of the Moroccan team. A huge crowd gathered in Düsseldorf's city centre. Firecrackers and Bengalos were set off, smoke billowed over the area, which is populated by many North Africans. A few firecrackers and bottles were thrown at police officers, one of whom was injured.

A dpa photographer estimated that more than 2,000 fans celebrated the Moroccan team's 1-0 victory. Some of the fans were said to have tried to climb onto a police van. Pyrotechnics were also set off on the Kö, the Rheinische Post reported. The situation in the state capital did not calm down until some five hours after the final whistle. The police wrote several reports.

Things were calmer in Dortmund and Essen. In the city centre of Essen, about 300 football fans celebrated, according to a police spokesperson. "Pyrotechnics were also set off, but overall everything remained peaceful," the spokesperson said in the evening. In Dortmund, a car parade with a concert of horns went through the city. Bengalos and firecrackers were set off and Moroccan flags were waved.

Original text: Michael Wrobel, Petra Reuter, Maximilian Mühlens and Marcel Wolber

Translation: JL

(ga)