GA English on Sunday News in brief for Bonn and the region

"Justice for Palestine" was the repeated slogan at a demonstration by Fridays for Future this past Friday. Activist Greta Thunberg and other demonstrators held signs expressing solidarity with Palestine, echoing Thunberg’s posts on social media, but failing to mention Israeli victims of the Hamas attack. It caused an uproar when she showed herself in a photo with a stuffed animal in the shape of an octopus, which is considered a Nazi symbol for a supposed Jewish world conspiracy. Thunberg has since deleted the post. Her explanation was that the octopus with a face is a helpful means of communication for people with autism. She added, "It goes without saying - or so I thought - that I am against the horrible attacks from Hamas.”