GA English on Sunday News in brief for Bonn and the region
Bonn and the region · Winter semester is underway at the University of Bonn where more first-year students are enrolled than usual. Two fields of study are especially in demand. The Bonn chapter of Fridays for Future distances itself from the global organization over comments made on the conflict in the Middle East. And Astronomy on Tap Bonn welcomes everyone to their next event coming up this week. These are our news briefs on this Sunday.
Winter semester in full swing at University of Bonn with more students than usual
Bonn. Around 4,500 students have embarked on their university studies at the University of Bonn this winter semester. That is about five percent more than last year. Another 7,000 students have changed their field of study or started a master's degree.
Agricultural Sciences recorded the most new students with about 650 first-year students, followed by Economics with more than 550 and Law and Medicine with more than 400 new students. The department with the most first-year students is the Faculty of Philosophy with more than 2,400 students. This is also the largest faculty at Bonn University. The Faculty of Mathematics and Natural Sciences is close behind, also with more than 2,400 freshmen.
More students than usual have moved to Bonn and finding housing is a problem for many. A shared room in Bonn currently costs an average of 500 euros, 70 euros more than last year. In other major German cities, it is even more expensive: In Munich, the average is 720 euros. There are still around 2,000 people on the waiting list for apartments at the Bonn Student Union.
Fridays for Future Bonn distances itself from controversial statements
Bonn. The Bonn chapter of the global climate movement Fridays for Future is distancing itself from social media posts by Greta Thunberg and Fridays for Future International about the Middle East conflict. Posts from both Thunberg and the global chapter of the movement caused an uproar.
"Justice for Palestine" was the repeated slogan at a demonstration by Fridays for Future this past Friday. Activist Greta Thunberg and other demonstrators held signs expressing solidarity with Palestine, echoing Thunberg’s posts on social media, but failing to mention Israeli victims of the Hamas attack. It caused an uproar when she showed herself in a photo with a stuffed animal in the shape of an octopus, which is considered a Nazi symbol for a supposed Jewish world conspiracy. Thunberg has since deleted the post. Her explanation was that the octopus with a face is a helpful means of communication for people with autism. She added, "It goes without saying - or so I thought - that I am against the horrible attacks from Hamas.”
FFF Bonn: "Post reprehensible in every respect”
It wasn’t only Thunberg, the most prominent figure of Fridays for Future (FFF) who came under criticism. The global chapter of the climate protection movement caused an outrage on Thursday. In a post on Instagram, they accused the Israeli state of, among other things, genocide against Palestinians. They said the "Western media" was "brainwashing" by hiding that Hamas attacks were rooted "in 75 years of oppression and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians." The group then deleted the post on Friday and replaced it with a new one. The accusations of genocide, ethnic cleansing and Israeli settler policies were still present, but the criticism of Western media was no longer there.
The Bonn chapter of the FFF movement issued a clear response to the statements from the global chapter of FFF: "We distance ourselves from the post. The post is reprehensible in every respect," said spokesman Lasse Scherbarth. Fridays for Future Bonn holds the same opinion as FFF Germany, he said. The group took down the Instagram post on Thursday, saying, "No, the FFF global account does not speak for us, as we emphasized. No, the post was not agreed upon by our group. No, we do not agree with the content.”
"Middle East conflict not our area of competence”
Scherbarth explains, "We are a civil society organization, but our movement clearly focuses on climate policy. The Middle East conflict is not our area of expertise." For him, it is important to emphasize that the connections among the FFF groups are very loose. "We don't have a strong common structure with the national and international levels. Our aim is to cover climate issues locally in Bonn and in NRW.”
Solidarity with Muslim activist
At the same time, FFF Bonn published an Instagram post on Wednesday in which the group showed solidarity with Muslim FFF activist Elisa Baş from Hamburg, defending her. She was accused of being anti-Semitic after sharing a critique on Instagram of a guest commentary by Josef Schuster, president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany.
Astronomy on Tap Bonn event coming up soon
Bonn. Astronomy on Tap Bonn is headed back to the pub for live astronomy talks. The event is held on a monthly basis in a relaxed pub setting. It’s an event open to the public, everyone is welcome.
The next Astronomy on Tap Bonn will be coming up this Tuesday, October 31 at 7 p.m. at Fiddlers pub (Frongasse 9, Bonn-Endenich).
It will be held in both English and German, with a guest speaker and topic in each language. Emilio Romano-Diaz will give his talk in English on "Hunting dark matter with dragonflies” and Andrina Nicola will speak in German on "Eine Reise in die Dunkelheit” (“A journey in the dark”).
Organizers say that at the end, everyone has a chance to participate in a live quiz and have the chance to win “super cool astro prizes”.
For more information, the group can be followed on facebook & youtube (Astronomy on Tap Bonn) and Instagram & Twitter (@aotbonn) or reached by email at: AoTBonn@gmail.com