Rummage sale in Bonn Next Rheinaue Flea Market is on Saturday

The organiser "Melan macht Märkte" regularly organises this flea market, one of the largest and most popular in the region, seven times a year. On the third Saturday of each month from April to October, from 8 am to 6 pm, traders can offer their goods to the punters. Whether junk, clothes, old CDs and records or toys - almost everything can be found at the Rheinaue flea market. The rule is that no new goods may be sold. Anyone who does not offer used items that are typical of a flea market will be removed from the site.