Rummage sale in Bonn Next Rheinaue Flea Market is on Saturday
Bonn · The flea market in the Rheinaue in Bonn is regarded as one of the largest in Germany. This Saturday the market is back. You can find all the information here.
In 2022, the Rheinaue Flea Market returned to normality after a long pandemic-induced hiatus. Between April and October, the market is held on every third Saturday of the month. Seven dates were scheduled for 2023.
The next flea market in 2023 is on Saturday, 16 September. The market is held on the grounds of the Rheinaue on Ludwig-Erhard-Allee in Bonn and has long been a focal point for potluck shoppers and visitors from all over the region.
When is the Rheinaue flea market?
The organiser "Melan macht Märkte" regularly organises this flea market, one of the largest and most popular in the region, seven times a year. On the third Saturday of each month from April to October, from 8 am to 6 pm, traders can offer their goods to the punters. Whether junk, clothes, old CDs and records or toys - almost everything can be found at the Rheinaue flea market. The rule is that no new goods may be sold. Anyone who does not offer used items that are typical of a flea market will be removed from the site.
This year, the next flea markets are on 16 September and 21 October.
What do traders have to observe at the Rheinaue Flea Market?
Traders must book their spaces one week before the event. Stands can be booked online in advance. However, 1600 stand metres are available for sellers who decide spontaneously and can still be booked on site at short notice.
Address: Rheinaue Leisure Park, Ludwig-Erhard-Allee 20, 53175 Bonn, Germany.
Setting up your stand
The booked space can be occupied from 4 p.m. on Friday and will be kept free until 7 a.m. on Saturday. Even without a reservation, free spaces can still be booked spontaneously on Saturday.
Original text: Leandra Kubiak
Translation: Jean Lennox