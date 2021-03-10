New date for 2021 : Bonn Night Run to take place in September

Participants run a course on the banks of the Rhine in Bonn. Foto: Wolfgang Henry

Bonn The runners in the region will probably be able to take part in the Bonn Night Run in 2021 after all: Organisers and the city of Bonn have agreed on an alternative date in September.

<div id="mobilebanner_2"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot("mobilebanner_2"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> <div id="halfpagead"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot("halfpagead"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Last year, the Bonn Night Run could not take place because of the Corona pandemic. However, the association "Bonn läuft!" had launched a virtual running week instead. At that time, every runner had to have recorded a distance of at least five kilometres via mobile phone or smartwatch by 15 July.

This year, it is also difficult to predict whether the run will take place. In order not to bury all hopes right away, the organiser was able to agree on 25 September as the new date with the city of Bonn.

"After we had already said goodbye to the planned date at the beginning of June a few weeks ago, we have succeeded - in agreement with the City of Bonn - in finding a new date in September. We would like to express our sincere thanks to the City of Bonn and the North Rhine Athletics Association, who made it possible to reschedule the event unbureaucratically and at short notice," explains the 1st Chairman of Bonn läuft! e.V., Holger Schwan.

Information can be found on the run organisers’ website.