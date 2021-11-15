Ice skating in Bonn's Stadtgarten : "Bonn on Ice" has to postpone opening

Otmar Kaiser's hands are tied: The failure of a pump is delaying the preparations. The penguins, which serve as supports for skating beginners, are still standing on cold mats instead of an ice rink. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn The failure of an old pump is upsetting the schedule. Operator Otmar Kaiser hopes he can keep to the opening date on Friday.

Otmar Kaiser, the operator of the "Bonn on Ice" ice rink in the Stadtgarten, and his employee Zslatan Muratagic look frowningly through the open maintenance flap at the green casing of a pump in front of them. It is one of two pumps that are supposed to pump the approximately 3500 litres of cooling liquid made of glycol and water through hoses into the cooling mats that cover the floor of the skating rink. "You can think of it as reverse underfloor heating," Kaiser explains.

Once the circuit is running, the staff can start spraying the cooling mats from water hoses until a seven-centimetre-thick layer of ice has formed. In front of the maintenance hatch, you can hear the traffic passing by on Adenauerallee and the dripping of raindrops from the surrounding trees. But unfortunately, and this is very bitter for the people of "Bonn on Ice", there is no hum or buzz from the pump.

Yet this year the preparations have been particularly swift. "We have never been this far ahead a week before the scheduled opening," says Kaiser. "I was wondering what could happen now with this 'surprise egg' ice rink." I wonder if he was tempting fate. In any case, it has, almost proverbially, thrown a spanner in the works.

One pump won't turn on and the other doesn't have enough power on its own to keep the coolant circulating. "We get the fluid into the mats with it, but then it doesn't come out the other end to be cooled down again." A technician rushing over can't remedy the situation either. The quickest solution is to get another pump. But it is only available in the Netherlands. It is not expected before Monday.

That is the worst-case scenario for Kaiser. "Since I've been doing the ice rink here, I've never had to postpone the opening." But now he has no choice. "If we can't start until Monday evening, it will be far too close. Originally we were going to open next Thursday. Now we hope to make it by Friday."

Even so, he and his team expect to have to put in night shifts to build up the necessary ice cover by then. Then a new problem arises: The failed pump cannot be lifted out of its casing. It is too heavy and has seized up over the years. It is uncertain whether it will be enough to postpone the opening by one day under these conditions.

But he already has the first reservations for curling on Friday. "We are currently working in parallel on expanding our digital booking system," says Kaiser. Skating courses and dates for curling can already be booked online. Work is currently underway to offer online tickets in general as well. "In agreement with the city, the 3G rule applies to us so far. That's why we would like to have a solution where you can upload your vaccination certificate at the same time as buying your ticket online," Kaiser reports. However, it is still unclear whether this can be technically implemented in time.

Original text: Benjamin Westhoff