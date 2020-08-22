Swimming lessons despite : Bonn outdoor pool season extended until end of September

Bonn outdoor pools will be open longer than usual this season. Foto: picture alliance/dpa/Daniel Bockwoldt

Bonn Outdoor pools in Bonn will be open longer this season, until the end of September. Indoor pools are also open but special conditions apply.

Outdoor swimming pools in Bonn will remain open until September 27 this season. The announcement was made by Stefan Günther, head of the Sports and Swimming Pool Department, at a meeting of the sports committee on Thursday evening. The outdoor pool season is being extended by the city because the NRW Ministry of Education requires sports lessons to be held outdoors due to the corona pandemic. With the extension, Bonn's schools will be able to hold their swimming lessons outdoors until the autumn school holidays. Originally, the outdoor swimming pool season was scheduled to close at the end of August. From September onwards, the swimming pools will open at 7:00 am instead of 6:30 am but they will be blocked mornings for schools.

An exception is the outdoor pool in Friesdorf. In order to set up the air dome for indoor swimming, the season there ends on August 31. The Melb pool will remain closed for the rest of the season due to storm damage.

It was also thought that sports clubs should be given the opportunity to have more training time. For this reason, the administration plans to make practice time available during the transition period, both in the Hardtberg pool and in the Beueler Bütt.

From September 28, the indoor swimming pools will be allowed to open as well. The air dome in Friesdorf should also be ready by this date. At the beginning of October, swimmers will also be able to swim in the Franken pool again. According to the plan, four indoor pools will be available to Bonn residents from October. However, it is already certain that non-related groups will not be allowed to use the pools at the same time, so school classes, clubs and private swimmers will be allowed into the pools only at different times. There will also be a maximum number of visitors permitted in the indoor swimming pools at any one time: In the Beueler Bütt and Hardtberg pool it is 60 persons each, in the Friesdorfer indoor pool it is 68 and in the Franken pool 108 persons are allowed. The city administration is still working on a suitable hygiene concept. The following opening hours are planned: All pools will be open from 6:30 am to 8 am. From 3 pm to 9 pm on weekdays, there will be only one indoor pool open to the public in the city area: the Friesi on Tuesdays, the Frankenbad on Wednesdays, the Hardtberg pool on Thursdays and the Beueler Bütt on Fridays. On Saturdays and Sundays, all pools are open for Bonn residents from 9 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 6 pm.

The three training swimming pools, the Bodelschwingh School in Bad Godesberg, the Ludwig Richter School in Duisdorf and the Rhine School in Endenich, will remain closed until the autumn holidays, as good ventilation is not possible there, said Günther. The municipal building management is currently examining how the ventilation system could be modified so that they could operate even during the corona pandemic.