May 29 - June 2, “They Don’t Pay, We Won’t Pay!” Bonn Players with new production at the Brotfabrik
Bonn · The amateur English language theater group Bonn Players have a new production that starts on Wednesday, May 29. “They Don’t Pay, We Won’t Pay!” has people rioting at Aldi due to high prices and being out of work. What follows is a farcical comedy with a full range of emotions.
The cast and crew of the Bonn Player’s spring production have been working hard putting on the final touches for their performances which begin this week at the Brotfabrik in Bonn-Beuel, Kreuzstrasse 16. “They Don’t Pay, We Won’t Pay!” starts on Wednesday, May 29 and runs through Sunday, June 2.
Dario Fo’s play was originally set in Italy in the 1970’s but this version takes place in modern day Britain in Deborah McAndrew’s adaption of the play. It is a “classic comedy, relocated to a 2024 post-pandemic, post-Brexit Britain, a timeless, fast and furious political satire on the enduring plight of the working poor.” It’s about a woman who is out of work, somehow gets involved in a riot at a local supermarket and uses that opportunity to stock her kitchen cupboards and those of her friend. But how to explain to the husbands where all the food came from? Especially when one of them is a staunch trade unionist who would rather starve than be a part of looting? That’s when it gets comical and absurd.
The audience is promised a “rollercoaster of emotions”, with both tears and laughter along the way. The Bonn Players is a not-for-profit English-language community theater company based in Bonn and founded in 1981 as the British Embassy Players when Bonn was the capital of West Germany. Since then, it has developed into a diverse and international group.
On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, performances start at 7:30 pm and on Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm. Admission is 20 euros for adults and 15 euros for students.
To purchase tickets, please visit the link: https://www.bonnplayers.de/tickets/