May 29 - June 2, “They Don’t Pay, We Won’t Pay!” Bonn Players with new production at the Brotfabrik

Dario Fo’s play was originally set in Italy in the 1970’s but this version takes place in modern day Britain in Deborah McAndrew’s adaption of the play. It is a “classic comedy, relocated to a 2024 post-pandemic, post-Brexit Britain, a timeless, fast and furious political satire on the enduring plight of the working poor.” It’s about a woman who is out of work, somehow gets involved in a riot at a local supermarket and uses that opportunity to stock her kitchen cupboards and those of her friend. But how to explain to the husbands where all the food came from? Especially when one of them is a staunch trade unionist who would rather starve than be a part of looting? That’s when it gets comical and absurd.