Bridges and squares will be checked regularly : Bonn police announce stricter controls on New Year's Eve

Bonn/Region The Bonn police have announced stricter controls for the turn of the year. The authorities are particularly focusing on Corona measures and the ban on firecrackers.

Tension is rising in the police force and the public order offices in Bonn and the region. Because in Corona times, New Year's Eve and the turn of the year will be very different from all the years before. In a way, they will be more difficult to calculate. Because there is a ban on gatherings and fireworks sales, and in many municipalities the setting off of fireworks is also generally prohibited - for example in Bonn. From 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve until 6 a.m. on New Year's Day, no fireworks of any kind is allowed and generally no fireworks may be carried.

"We, the Bonn police, will do everything we can on New Year's Eve to ensure a quiet New Year's Eve," said Bonn police spokesman Robert Scholten. His authority is also responsible for Königswinter and Bad Honnef, but also for the Rhine-Sieg district on the left bank of the Rhine. Scholten let it be known that the Bonn police have considerably increased their personnel compared to the New Year's Eve celebrations of previous years. The tasks are manifold: there must be no public New Year's Eve celebrations, contact restrictions apply, pubs are closed, minimum distances must be maintained, and fireworks are prohibited. The Corona Protection Ordinance continues to apply.

The Bonn police are working closely with the public order offices. Experience has shown that the banks of the Rhine, bridges and city centre squares regularly attract large numbers of people.

The police in Rhineland-Palatinate announced that at the turn of the year they would also be stepping up controls to ensure compliance with the Corona rules. The police headquarters will be reinforced by 150 riot police officers. Service dog handlers will also be deployed. "Unfortunately, these are not the times for exuberant celebrations," said Interior Minister Roger Lewentz.

(Original text: Jörg Manhold; Translation: Mareike Graepel)