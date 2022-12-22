Arrest made : Bonn police catch suspected drug dealer with heroin

Bonn On Wednesday morning, Bonn police caught a 50-year-old man with five grammes of heroin. The man was already known to the police. In his flat, the officers found another 50 grammes of heroin and 2000 Euro.

On Wednesday morning, the Bonn police caught a 50-year-old suspected drug dealer near the main railway station with five grammes of heroin. At around 9.10 a.m., a police patrol checked the 50-year-old on the corner of Poppelsdorfer Allee and Quantiusstraße, according to the Bonn police. The officers discovered the aforementioned amount of heroin on the suspect.

After checking his personal details, it turned out that the man had been in prison for a drug offence until the beginning of December 2022.

Afterwards, the patrol team searched the 50-year-old's flat in Bonn-Pützchen together with officers of the criminal investigation department. The search revealed further evidence: in addition to about 50 grammes of heroin - with a street value of about 2000 Euro - the police found another 2000 Euro. The police explained that this was probably money from drug deals.

At the request of the public prosecutor's office in Bonn, the suspected drug dealer was brought before a magistrate. He was remanded in custody on suspicion of dealing in narcotics.

