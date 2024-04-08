Crime statistics 2023 in Bonn Bonn police chief: foreign nationals "over-represented" in criminal offences

■ Knife attacks: The number of knife attacks is increasing: there were 88 cases recorded, 27 more than in 2022. "Aggression and the willingness to use violence are clearly on the increase," says Zimmermann. The police are trying to do something about it. For example, there have been several checks at Bonn's main railway station. However, it is not possible to set up a weapons prohibition zone similar to those in Cologne and Düsseldorf. "We have looked into it, but the conditions are not right," explains Hoever. He wants to fully exploit the legal framework. That's why they're still relying on strategic searches and video surveillance with camera towers. The latter resumed on Friday in Hofgarten, Poppelsdorfer Allee and Maximilianstraße.