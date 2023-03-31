Section 2 of the North Rhine-Westphalian Fees Act provides that "the individual official acts for which fees are charged are to be determined in a schedule of fees". Rott, however, says: "The existing schedule of fees does not contain any regulation on the offence of sticking. An analogy to other offences is ruled out." There is therefore no legal basis for NRW to charge climatic adhesives for their use. The federal states of Bavaria and Hesse have a different approach. By mid-March, the Bavarian police had charged more than 7500 Euro for 50 operations, the Hessians charged a total of 13 suspects 2800 Euro, the German Press Agency reported.