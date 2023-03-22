Unexpected help for the investigators Bonn police might get bank robber after all

But the ZDF television station gets in touch, and the programme "Aktenzeichen XY...ungelöst" wants to take up the case. It is one of the channel's oldest formats, in which viewers give clues to unsolved crimes. Lindhorst is to appear in the programme. Once again, there is hope for a tip that could lead to a breakthrough in the investigation. Just being in the public eye is not really his thing. "I'd like to hand it over," says Lindhorst about his appearance. "But someone has to do it.“