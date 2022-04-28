Suspect loses loot and cap : Bonn police publish mug shots after robbery of Sparkasse

A Sparkasse was robbed in Duisdorf at the beginning of April. Foto: Petra Reuter

Bonn Police are looking for a bank robber with photos from surveillance cameras. The suspect allegedly robbed a bank branch in Duisdorf at the beginning of April. The robbery did not go off without a hitch.

A robbery of a Sparkasse branch in Bonn-Duisdorf, which took place at the beginning of April, did not go so well - at least from the point of view of the bank robber. As the police reported on Wednesday about the case of 4 April, the unknown man had forced the counter staff at gunpoint to hand over the previously made deposits of a customer. When he tried to flee from the counter with the money, he was attacked by one of the customers present. In the process, the suspect had lost "almost all the loot" and "the headgear he had been wearing“.

The bank robber was captured by the installed cameras. The police have now published the quite good pictures as mug shots. On them you can even see how the banknotes lost during the escape are scattered on the floor. The officers hope to find clues to the fugitive, who is about 20 to 30 years old.

Foto: Polizei Bonn

The bank robber had taken a small four-digit amount of cash during the robbery. Beforehand, the man had threatened employees and customers in the branch. According to GA information, he was armed with a blank pistol. During his escape in the direction of Derletalstraße, a shot was fired in the foyer of the bank branch.

The police described the perpetrator as a man of about 1.80 metres tall, 20 to 30 years old and of slender build. His hair was short on the sides and longer on top. The man was wearing grey jeans, a white T-shirt, a leather jacket and a black sweatshirt jacket underneath, as well as black sneakers with a white sole. The police are asking for witnesses on 0228/150 or by calling the police hotline 110.

Original text: (dpa/ga)