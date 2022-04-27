Increased number of cases in the city : Bonn police warn of WhatsApp scam again

The police again warn against a WhatsApp scam. Foto: dpa/Ritchie B. Tongo

Bonn In the past few days, more cases of a new WhatsApp scam have been reported in Bonn. The police again warn against the perpetrators' approach and give tips on how people can protect themselves.

The Bonn police once again warns against a new scam in which the perpetrators use WhatsApp messages to unsettle their victims in order to get money. In the past few days, there have been an increasing number of cases in the city, the police announced on Tuesday.

The messages sent via the messenger service begin with sentences such as: "Hi mum, it's me. I have a new number because my mobile phone broke. Please save the number". In another incident, the perpetrators, who usually pretend to be relatives, ask their victims to transfer money to a foreign account because their online banking is not working at the moment because of the new mobile phone.

The message is accompanied by the promise to pay back the money quickly. Often the perpetrators are successful. The police said: "Since this is a matter of life, and the family members who have been contacted may want to help quickly and without complications, a damaging event can occur quickly.”

According to the police, an increasing number of such cases have been reported in recent days. Last Thursday, for example, a 78-year-old woman was contacted via WhatsApp by the alleged daughter, who pretended to have to urgently pay bills in two cases. The senior citizen finally transferred about 4,500 Euro to a transmitted account number.

The police advise caution and appeal to warn people against this scam. The officers also give some tips on how people can protect themselves from the scam:

If you are contacted by people you know on an unknown number, do not automatically save the number.

Ask the person you know at the old number.

Be suspicious of demands for money. Whether by post, by e-mail, on the phone or via messenger services such as WhatsApp.

Pay attention to the security settings of the messaging service you use.

Anyone who has become a victim of such a scam should always file a criminal complaint, the police advised. In addition, the bank should be informed in order to stop or reverse any money flows that may have been made.

