Fight against crime : Bonn police will now be carrying out checks without cause

Police on duty in Bonn. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn On November 18, Bonn police began increasing their presence in the city in an effort to clamp down on crime. They will now be carrying out checks on people even without concrete suspicion of criminal activity.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

The Bonn police department wants to put more pressure on criminals. A statement released by the police department said that Bonn Police Chief Frank Hoever ordered strategic searches to begin on Friday, November 18. The initiative will run for 28 days to start. This means that the police may carry out checks on people throughout the city - even without concrete suspicion of a person having been involved in criminal activity.

According to the Bonn police, people can be stopped, questioned about their identity, and objects and vehicles can be inspected. Hoever ordered the strategic searches because of the increase in the number of home burglaries and pickpocketing crimes. It’s considered a preventative measure, according to police. Especially in focus are the Bonn and Bad Godesberg city centers, along with Duisdorf, Endenich and Königswinter.

Using this tactic, police want to increase the pressure on potential offenders. Additional checks on people and vehicles are intended to prevent crimes, deter potential offenders and uncover criminal patterns and structures.