Police, cameras, security services Bonn prepares for crowds of Russians who want to vote for Putin
Bad Godesberg · This weekend is the election for the Russian president. Russian citizens can cast their vote at the Russian Consulate General in Bonn. Police and the ambassador explain how they are preparing for the election. Demonstrations have been announced in conjunction with the election.
It is difficult right now to predict exactly what impact the presidential election in Russia will have on Bonn this weekend. As only the consulate general in Bonn and the embassy in Berlin remain after the closure of four of the five consulates, many Russians might come to Bonn between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Sunday to cast their vote. The police are preparing with a large-scale operation. The consulate is also tightening security measures, as Ambassador Sergey Netschajew explains.
Two demonstrations are planned near the consulate in Bad Godesberg. Their messages are completely different: according to police spokesman Simon Rott, around 50 people are expected at the pro-Russian "Peace between Russia and Germany" demonstration and around 300 at the "Mittag against Putin" demonstration. "We are assuming that everything will be peaceful and trouble-free," says Rott. Nevertheless, there will be extra law enforcement on hand. Police will also be in contact with the consulate general so that they can intervene quickly if a dangerous situation would arise.
Anti-Kremlin demonstrations expected in Bonn and Berlin
What cannot be estimated is how many voters will actually find their way to Bonn. The Free Russia Association, which has registered a demonstration critical of Putin, does not expect crowds to flock to Bonn and Berlin because most Russians living in Germany have distanced themselves from current Kremlin policy. There are no serious opponents to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in the election.
The police are struggling to estimate the possible number of people who might come and point out that there could be severe traffic disruptions. "Access to the Waldkrankenhaus and the parking garage are still possible according to the current state of preparations. However, temporary traffic disruptions are to be expected due to an anticipated high volume of people and vehicles on Waldstrasse, as well as on the adjacent roads in the Schweinheim district," explains Rott. Bonn police officers will monitor the situation together with the city's public order service and punish traffic and parking violations.
Ambassador hires security services
As the Russian ambassador to Germany, Sergey Netshaev says they are in contact with the German police on security issues. "They are responsible for external security, also with regard to the mass events of various kinds planned for election day in front of the Russian missions abroad." The local authorities considered it unnecessary to ban activities on election day in order to avoid possible incidents. "We will ensure peace and order inside the embassy on our own. In addition to the embassy's security forces, we also want to hire private security services," said Netschajew. Video surveillance is to be expanded and access control tightened. Backpacks, bags and cell phones will not be permitted in the polling stations. Cameras at the consulate in Bonn had recently caused criticism because demonstrators felt that they were being monitored and intimidated.
In 2023, Germany withdrew its approval to operate four of the five Russian Consulates General. This was in response to Moscow limiting the number of staff in German institutions in Russia. Since then, four of the five consulates general have been closed and services in the remaining two diplomatic locations have been adjusted. "The consular and legal support for our citizens has not stopped for a single day," says Netshaev. "Today, our consular services department even works in two shifts. There are external consular appointments at regular intervals, which are organized in remote parts of Germany. We are expanding our consular office," Netschajew continues. This is reflected, for example, in the fact that there are longer opening hours in Bonn. The top priority is "to carry out the voting in the presidential elections on the territory of the Federal Republic (of Germany).”
