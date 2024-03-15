Police, cameras, security services Bonn prepares for crowds of Russians who want to vote for Putin

In 2023, Germany withdrew its approval to operate four of the five Russian Consulates General. This was in response to Moscow limiting the number of staff in German institutions in Russia. Since then, four of the five consulates general have been closed and services in the remaining two diplomatic locations have been adjusted. "The consular and legal support for our citizens has not stopped for a single day," says Netshaev. "Today, our consular services department even works in two shifts. There are external consular appointments at regular intervals, which are organized in remote parts of Germany. We are expanding our consular office," Netschajew continues. This is reflected, for example, in the fact that there are longer opening hours in Bonn. The top priority is "to carry out the voting in the presidential elections on the territory of the Federal Republic (of Germany).”