Route via Niederkassel : Bonn pushes plans for a light rail line on the right bank of the Rhine to Cologne

The city is currently planning a light rail line that will run on the right bank of the Rhine. Foto: Meike Böschemeyer

Bonn The city is moving ahead with plans for a right-bank railway line to Cologne. The project is to be modelled on the city railway lines 16 and 18.

The city continues to pursue the construction of a Bonn-Niederkassel-Cologne light rail line on the right bank of the Rhine and its connection with line 7 on the right bank of the Rhine and line 16 on the left bank of the Rhine. At its most recent meeting, the city council instructed the administration to agree on an organisational model and the distribution of costs with the Rhine-Sieg district and the city of Cologne. This is stated in a press release from the city.

The project is to be realised according to the model of the city railway lines 16 and 18. For this purpose, the railway line of the Rhein-Sieg-Verkehrsgesellschaft mbH between Mondorf and Lülsdorf is to be converted for light rail operation and connected to the Cologne and Bonn light rail network.