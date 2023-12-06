Alcohol poisoning amongst young people in NRW Bonn ranks third for booze abuse

While acute cases of alcohol poisoning are presented at the University Children's Hospital and the children's clinics on the Venusberg and in Sankt Augustin, the LVR Clinic's services focus on counselling and treating young people with problematic consumption or mental disorders related to alcohol consumption. Although the numbers are falling, Thiemann emphasises: "This is and remains a highly relevant topic, because young people are highly vulnerable to excessive alcohol consumption." This significantly increases the risk of accidents or - in the cold season - hypothermia. It also increases the risk of experiencing sexual offences. Young people in particular react sensitively to alcohol: "Sometimes even small amounts are enough to get them into an emergency situation." Prevention work must therefore be continued.