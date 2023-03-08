Poor conditions in Bonn and the region : Several persons injured in accidents due to snow and icy roads

The snowfall on Wednesday morning caused chaos on roads in Bonn and the region. Foto: Dieter Hombach

Bonn/Region Slick roads and snowfall were the reason for numerous accidents on the roads in Bonn and the region on Wednesday morning. Several people were injured.

Snow and slippery roads led to numerous accidents and long traffic jams on the roads in Bonn and the region on Wednesday morning. In the Siebengebirge around the Margarethenhöhe, the snow caused considerable traffic problems. According to GA information, some trucks were spinning their tires as they tried to make their way at the higher elevation. Below the Margarethenhöhe, a car got stuck, the police were on location.

Many accidents in Bonn and the region

"We have so far recorded 15 weather-related accidents," police spokesman Michael Beyer told GA at around 8:45 am. The district police authority Rhein-Sieg-Kreis reported an initial total of 13 accidents in road traffic on Wednesday morning. In an accident at around 8:10 a.m. on the expressway from Ranzel in the direction of Spich, one person was injured.

Problems in bus traffic in the Rhein-Sieg district

The Rhein-Sieg-Verkehrsgesellschaft (RSVG) had to deal with many delays. "Due to snowfall, there are delays and cancellations in the entire service area, especially in the higher elevations," the company announced.

Two injured in accident in Niederkassel

At around 8:20 a.m., a serious traffic accident occurred on the L269/L82 in Niederkassel. Two vehicles collided on the road, which was slippery due to freezing snow and slush. According to police, a vehicle coming from Libur crashed into a car in oncoming traffic from the direction of Niederkassel. Due to the violent impact, the left front wheels were torn off from both vehicles. The drivers were treated by an emergency physician and taken to the hospital. According to current GA information, there is still no information about the severity of injuries. The fire department disconnected the batteries of the crashed vehicles and had to collect leaking fluids. The road was fully closed for about two hours.