Incidence rate climbs to 74.85 : Bonn reports twelfth death linked to coronavirus

Foto: dpa/Sakchai Lalit

Bonn The city of Bonn has reported a twelfth death linked to Covid-19. A woman, born in 1927, died in a hospital while infected with the virus. There are also more cases in nursing homes.

Another person has died in Bonn in connection with the coronavirus. The person was a woman born in 1927, according to information provided by the city in response to an inquiry. She was infected with the virus and died in hospital. But the city administration said she did not die from Covid-19.

According to the city, eight residents have contracted coronavirus following an outbreak in a municipal senior citizens' home, St. Albertus Magnus Haus in Beuel. Those affected are between 85 and 93-years-old. Most of them have no symptoms, some have a slight cough or a cold, it was reported on Friday. Four employees also tested positive. On Friday, all residents as well as all employees on duty were to be tested again.

Two other facilities are also affected. In one case, two staff members tested positive, in the second one a resident. The facilities do not wish to be named, the city said.

Currently 273 people in Bonn have the coronavirus, and the seven-day incidence rate was 74.85 on Friday morning. 43 people who are ill with Covid-19 are currently in Bonn hospitals. Of the 15 patients in intensive care, eleven are on ventilators.