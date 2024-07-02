This is what the city says Bonn resident criticises confusing bike path signage after accident
Bonn · According to GA reader Detlef Stachetzki, the accident between a cyclist and a car on Otto-Hahn-Straße is partly due to unclear signage. He also sees problems on Kaiserstraße. What does the city say about this?
Accidents between cars and cyclists are not uncommon in Bonn. GA reader Detlef Stachetzki is convinced that some of these are due to the deficient signage of bike paths. “The problem is that the rules for using bike paths are quite complicated for people who haven't memorised the road traffic regulations. And city administrations – including that in Bonn - contribute significantly to the confusion.” Stachetzki cites two examples to illustrate this.
The accident on Otto-Hahn-Straße need not have happened
The first example Stachetzki mentioned was Otto-Hahn-Straße in Bonn-Buschdorf where at the beginning of June, a cyclist was hit by a car. According to the police, the 24-year-old cyclist was on a footpath that is open to cyclists heading towards Kölnstraße when the collision occurred at the Von-den-Driesch-Straße intersection. However, Stachetzki says the Bonn police information is incorrect.
“There is indeed a clearance, but only in the opposite direction. There used to be a two-way regulation of the bike path but it was abolished years ago,” said the Bonn resident. Left-hand bike paths may only be used by cyclists if indicated by the additional sign “Radverkehr frei” (cyclists allowed). “This is not the case on Otto-Hahn-Straße,” Stachetzki said, receiving support from the city of Bonn. It is clearly recognisable on-site that the footpath in the direction of Kölnstraße is not open to cyclists. Cyclists must therefore use the roadway there, according to the press office. Exceptions for cycling on a pavement only exist for children who must use them until the age of eight and may continue to do so until the age of ten.
Traffic regulation on Kaiserstraße causes confusion
In his immediate vicinity in Bonn, Stachetzki claims to know many other misleading or contradictory examples of signage that confuse road users. For example, this applies to the bike path along Kaiserstraße. Recently, several cyclists have criticised the route along the railway tracks because they were harassed by buses not keeping their distance when overtaking. Avid cyclist Michael Schön even captured one of these manoeuvres with his dashcam and sent the recordings to GA, showing a bus passing just centimetres from him.
According to Stachetzki, what outward-bound cyclists are not aware of is that they are allowed to use the bike path on the street despite the painted markings indicating the direction towards the city. “The signage suggests otherwise, but there is no prohibition sign,” the Bonn resident said. “The pictograms are not mandatory signs but only clarify in addition to the signs on the pole that cycling towards the city is allowed.” Furthermore, between the junctions of Königs- and Weberstraße, the unclear regulation for pedestrians causes problems. However, the city of Bonn contradicts Stachetzki’s perception.
On Kaiserstraße, the bike path next to the railway tracks may only be used towards the city. In the southbound direction, public transport and cyclists share the roadway, according to the city administration. The city has not received any complaints about possibly confusing markings or signage. The traffic regulation on Kaiserstraße has been known for a long time and has been established for several years.
Original text: Jonas Dirker
Translation: Jean Lennox