This is what the city says Bonn resident criticises confusing bike path signage after accident

“There is indeed a clearance, but only in the opposite direction. There used to be a two-way regulation of the bike path but it was abolished years ago,” said the Bonn resident. Left-hand bike paths may only be used by cyclists if indicated by the additional sign “Radverkehr frei” (cyclists allowed). “This is not the case on Otto-Hahn-Straße,” Stachetzki said, receiving support from the city of Bonn. It is clearly recognisable on-site that the footpath in the direction of Kölnstraße is not open to cyclists. Cyclists must therefore use the roadway there, according to the press office. Exceptions for cycling on a pavement only exist for children who must use them until the age of eight and may continue to do so until the age of ten.