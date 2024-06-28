Information campaign on cycle lanes Bonn residents are now seeing red on more and more roads

With the campaign, the city of Bonn wants to promote awareness of the cycle streets, educate people about the rules and rights that apply there and invite people in Bonn to explore the new cycle streets by bike or on foot. "Cycle streets are safe and convenient routes for all generations: Be it the way to school or university, the daily commute to work or an outing with the grandchildren," said the mayor. However, she is aware that many people do not know the current rules for cycle streets. The campaign therefore also serves to educate people - whether in a car or on a bike - about their rights and obligations in cycle lanes.