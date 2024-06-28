Information campaign on cycle lanes Bonn residents are now seeing red on more and more roads
Bonn · Bonn is seeing red, more and more: Mayor Katja Dörner and city planning officer Helmut Wiesner explain why the new cycle lanes are no longer marked with white dashed lines and what rules apply there at the launch of their information campaign.
Obviously a little irritated, a driver looks out of his window as he drives over the freshly painted bright red road surface at the Fritz-Erler-Straße/Fritz-Schäffer-Straße junction in the Bundesviertel on Thursday afternoon. And then there are so many photographers pointing their cameras at two people who are attaching a sign to a lamppost. Passers-by also stop and watch the action with obvious interest. Mayor Katja Dörner (Green Party) is delighted by this attention. Together with city planning officer Helmut Wiesner, she officially launches the information and advertising campaign for the further expansion of cycle lanes in Bonn at this junction.
The first of 40 planned cycle lanes was created in Beuel in April and, according to Dörner, a network of cycle lanes around 30 kilometres long has already been implemented. Around 20 kilometres are to follow successively. "We want to close the gaps in Bonn's cycle path network by expanding the cycle lanes," explains Dörner. They are an important part of the mobility transition because everyone who switches to cycling reduces traffic in the city. "To achieve this, we must of course make cycling as attractive and safe as possible," says Dörner.
With the campaign, the city of Bonn wants to promote awareness of the cycle streets, educate people about the rules and rights that apply there and invite people in Bonn to explore the new cycle streets by bike or on foot. "Cycle streets are safe and convenient routes for all generations: Be it the way to school or university, the daily commute to work or an outing with the grandchildren," said the mayor. However, she is aware that many people do not know the current rules for cycle streets. The campaign therefore also serves to educate people - whether in a car or on a bike - about their rights and obligations in cycle lanes.
Until a few years ago, the city had set up cycle lanes with dashed white edge markings and recurring bicycle pictograms. Since 2022, the city of Bonn has been implementing cycle lanes according to a new standard: In addition to sufficient carriageway and pavement width, these are provided with the conspicuous red edge marking and - where the cycle lane has right of way, as on Fritz-Erler-Straße - fully marked red junction areas. According to Wiesner, these points had been agreed in advance with the police and the road traffic authority. The red edge markings are now standard because the previous white dotted lines were often misunderstood and drivers used them as parking spaces.
This applies in a cycle lane:
■ Cyclists have priority in cycle lanes and may ride alongside each other at all times.
■ Cars are only guests in cycle lanes.
■ A maximum speed of 30 km/h applies for everyone - including cyclists.
■ As in other inner-city streets, cyclists may only be overtaken at a distance of at least 1.5 metres.
The cycle lanes in the Bundesviertel district as well as in Pützchen and Küdinghoven will connect to the Südbrücke bridge or its feeder roads in future and are intended to provide a fast cycle connection between the residential areas in the east of Beuel and the main employment centres in the Bundesviertel district. According to Wiesner, further routes will be set up along Kessenicher Strasse and Burbacher Strasse as well as between Röttgen and Brüser Berg, between Friesdorf and Bad Godesberg and on central cycle routes in Endenich.
Cold plastic paint is durable
According to a statement from the city, which the CDU requested at the most recent council meeting as part of a major enquiry on the subject of cycle lanes, a total of around 70,000 kilograms of red paint will be required, which will cost around 747,000 euros. In addition, around 50,000 euros will be needed for 5,000 kilograms of white paint, which will be used to design the cycle pictograms, among other things. According to the city's cycle traffic planner Christina Welt, the paint is a cold plastic paint that is very durable and has already been tried and tested not only in Bonn but also in many other cities.
No complaints so far
In addition to the campaign, the city has already organised various information events on the expansion of cycle lanes, according to the mayor. Residents of these streets would also be informed again by letter in the run-up to implementation. As reported, around 600 public parking spaces will be removed due to the expansion of the cycle lanes, among other things. This has caused a lot of criticism and protests. However, according to the administration, no-one has yet filed a complaint against the conversion of their street into a cycle lane.
(Original text: Lisa Inhoffen; Translation: Mareike Graepel)