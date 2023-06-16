New function Bonn residents can book a taxi by voice control

At the moment, the programme is only used for booking a taxi for immediate use in the Bonn downtown area. The taxi centre introduced it about two months ago. "At the moment we are still in the process of finding our way around," explains Racho. He is trying to further optimise the system in order to keep the error rate as low as possible. For example, he says, he has decided that the programme will not ask customers for their names. "That only leads to misunderstandings because the call bot often mispronounces a name," says Racho. There are also some special cases, he adds: the bot recognises regular customers, such as ambulance transports, by their phone number and forwards them to dispatchers. "That's where the bot doesn't kick in at all," the board member explains.