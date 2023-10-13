Demonstration at the Rathaus Bonn residents show their solidarity with Israel
Bonn · In front of Bonn's Old City Hall on Thursday evening, the Israeli flag was flying. Participants in a solidarity rally had many posters and flags with them.
The political youth organizations Junge Union, Grüne Jugend, Jusos and Junge Liberale from Bonn all called on residents to send out a signal against the extremist violence of the terrorist organization Hamas. All of those who spoke emphasized that especially the Germans are now obliged to stand by Israel. "Those who cheer the deeds of Hamas are also against our liberal values," said Victor Abs, chairman of the Junge Union Bonn. The behavior of Hamas supporters should be a "wake-up call for democrats," said Anna Heimann (Junge Liberale): "We must not stand by while Hamas celebrates its deeds." Rasmus Chaikowski (Jusos) warned of rising right-wing extremism.
Next demonstration has been announced
According to the city, the Bonn working group of the German-Israeli Society is organizing a solidarity rally for Israel on Sunday, October 15, starting at 4 p.m. It will take place at the Markt in front of the Old City Hall. All residents are invited to this event. "There is no justification for this terror. Many people in Israel and also here in Bonn are mourning the loss of their loved ones," says Mayor Katja Dörner, who will also speak on Sunday. Jan Eickenboom, chairman of the Bonn working group of the German-Israeli Society, and a representative of the synagogue community will also speak. Other partners include the Bonn Hillel Jewish University Group, Gedenkstätte- und NS-Dokumentationszentrum Bonn (Bonn Memorial and NS-Documentation Center), the Förderverein von Gedenkstätte- und NS-Dokumentationszentrum, Katholisches Bildungswerk (Catholic Educational Organization), Evangelisches Forum (Protestant Forum), Evangelischer Kirchenkreis and the Gesellschaft für Christlich-Jüdische Zusammenarbeit (a parish community of Christians and Jews working together).
(Orig. text: Bettina Köhl / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)