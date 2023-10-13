Demonstration at the Rathaus Bonn residents show their solidarity with Israel

According to the city, the Bonn working group of the German-Israeli Society is organizing a solidarity rally for Israel on Sunday, October 15, starting at 4 p.m. It will take place at the Markt in front of the Old City Hall. All residents are invited to this event. "There is no justification for this terror. Many people in Israel and also here in Bonn are mourning the loss of their loved ones," says Mayor Katja Dörner, who will also speak on Sunday. Jan Eickenboom, chairman of the Bonn working group of the German-Israeli Society, and a representative of the synagogue community will also speak. Other partners include the Bonn Hillel Jewish University Group, Gedenkstätte- und NS-Dokumentationszentrum Bonn (Bonn Memorial and NS-Documentation Center), the Förderverein von Gedenkstätte- und NS-Dokumentationszentrum, Katholisches Bildungswerk (Catholic Educational Organization), Evangelisches Forum (Protestant Forum), Evangelischer Kirchenkreis and the Gesellschaft für Christlich-Jüdische Zusammenarbeit (a parish community of Christians and Jews working together).