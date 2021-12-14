Christmas shopping : Bonn retail trade offers 2G wristbands

A wrist band as an entry ticket into all shops and onto the Christmas market: This will now also apply to Bonn, Meckenheim and Lohmar. Foto: dpa/Mohssen Assanimoghaddam

Bonn Since Monday, the 2G wristband system has been in force in Bonn, Lohmar and Meckenheim. So far, there are only a few issuing points, but more are to be added.

The wristband, which the Retailers' Association suggested for the 2G controls in Bonn, the Rhine-Sieg district and Euskirchen, is taking shape. The wristband will be put on after checking the vaccination status and identity. This eliminates the need for individual checks in shops, restaurants and Christmas markets. It will initially be valid for Bonn, Meckenheim and Lohmar.

"Our goal is to have a wristband that can be used inter-communally. In addition to Lohmar and Meckenheim, other municipalities will also offer the system in the coming days, so that nothing stands in the way of relaxed shopping experiences and Christmas market visits in our region. We will announce further details in the coming days," says Jannis Vassiliou, executive chairman of the retail association.

Validity "until further notice“

According to the City of Bonn, the wristbands will be valid from Tuesday not only for one day, but "until further notice". The city will publish a general decree on Tuesday. According to the NRW ordinance, the wristbands should actually only be valid for the day in question. According to a spokesperson for the city, the municipality has no guidelines for the design of the wristbands. According to the City of Bonn, the wristbands issued at the Christmas Market are valid in the shops - and vice versa.

