Christmas shopping : Bonn retail trade offers 2G wristbands
Bonn Since Monday, the 2G wristband system has been in force in Bonn, Lohmar and Meckenheim. So far, there are only a few issuing points, but more are to be added.
The wristband, which the Retailers' Association suggested for the 2G controls in Bonn, the Rhine-Sieg district and Euskirchen, is taking shape. The wristband will be put on after checking the vaccination status and identity. This eliminates the need for individual checks in shops, restaurants and Christmas markets. It will initially be valid for Bonn, Meckenheim and Lohmar.
"Our goal is to have a wristband that can be used inter-communally. In addition to Lohmar and Meckenheim, other municipalities will also offer the system in the coming days, so that nothing stands in the way of relaxed shopping experiences and Christmas market visits in our region. We will announce further details in the coming days," says Jannis Vassiliou, executive chairman of the retail association.
Validity "until further notice“
According to the City of Bonn, the wristbands will be valid from Tuesday not only for one day, but "until further notice". The city will publish a general decree on Tuesday. According to the NRW ordinance, the wristbands should actually only be valid for the day in question. According to a spokesperson for the city, the municipality has no guidelines for the design of the wristbands. According to the City of Bonn, the wristbands issued at the Christmas Market are valid in the shops - and vice versa.
The wristbands are available in some retail shops and pharmacies as well as in the city halls. According to the retail association, there are only a few distribution points in Bonn so far: In the Beuel town hall, in the Hofgarten pharmacy at Kaiserplatz 12, Parfümerie Vollmar at Sternstraße 64, the shoe store Köchling as well as two stands at the Bonn Christmas market on Vivatsgasse and in the access area of Martinsplatz at the Christmas pyramid. More distribution points are to be added. More information is available from the cities and the retail association (0228-725330). (Original text: Claudia Mahnke / Translation: Mareike Graepel)