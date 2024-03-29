2024 season Bonn river cruises start the new season this Friday
Bonn · Whether you are visiting or living in Bonn - a boat trip on the Rhine is a must. From Easter through October, the excursion boats are back on the water. Besides the scheduled tours, there are also specially themed trips. This is what you’ll find.
The season
The season for river cruises generally lasts from Easter until October. Starting on Friday, March 29, the companies that offer river cruises on the Rhine in Bonn will be back in operation. Over the winter months, the cruising ships were serviced and - if necessary - repaired. The landing docks were also readied for the new season. Every five years, the ships have to be lifted out of the water and taken to the Ship Inspection Commission (SUK) - the TÜV for ships, so to speak. But some of the ships were also out and about on the Rhine for special occasions such as themed cruises during carnival, Christmas and New Year's Eve.
The companies
The Bonner Personen Schiffahrt (BPS), which starts its season on March 29, and the Köln-Düsseldorfer Deutsche Rheinschifffahrt (KD), which starts its season on March 30, both operate in Bonn. Personenschifffahrt Siebengebirge eG (PSS) was discontinued in March of 2022.
The ships
BPS has four ships on the Rhine - the event cruiser "Poseidon", the "Rheinprinzessin", the event catamaran "Filia Rheni" and the iconic "Moby-Dick". In Bonn and the region, KD mainly uses the modern MS Loreley for 150 to 400 guests and the MS RheinFantasie for up to 1,000 guests. It is also frequently used as a party ship. But the large MS RheinEnergie, from which Pope Benedict XVI greeted pilgrims on World Youth Day, is also used time and again. The MS Godesia, which originally belonged to the PSS, is no longer used for scheduled services between Bonn and Linz and only sets sail for charter trips.
The landing docks
There are three main landing docks for river cruises in the Bonn city area: at Alter Zoll (KD, BPS), at the Bundeshaus (BPS) and at Bonner Bogen in Oberkassel (BPS). Passengers can also board in Bad Godesberg.
The timetable
The Köln-Düsseldorfer offers several daily trips from Tuesday through Sunday during the main season: at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. upriver from Bonn to Linz. The boats run from April 27 through October 6. Starting March 29, the Bonn passenger boat trips to Linz depart from Alter Zoll at 9:50 am, 11:50 am, 2 pm and 4 pm.
Bonner Personen website in English: https://www.bonnschiff.de/en/linienfahrten
Köln-Düsseldorfer website in English: Downloads
The prices
BPS tickets start at seven euros for a one-way trip, from Bonn to Linz and back they cost 25 euros. For a return journey between Bonn and Linz, KD passengers pay 27 euros. Incidentally, you can travel from Bonn to Mainz and back with KD.
The nicest routes
Basically, it is best to travel upriver from Bonn towards Linz. This allows you to admire the landscape of the Siebengebirge and the Drachenfels from the comfort of the boat. A trip from Bonn to Königswinter takes about an hour. Köln-Düsseldorfer offers discounted combined tickets for the outward and return journey and a ride on the Drachenfelsbahn.
The theme trips
For those who are looking for more than a regular cruise, there are many themed cruises offered by the individual companies. Bonner Personenschifffahrt, for example, offers "Beethoven's Round Trip" to Königswinter as well as various evening cruises.
The charter trips
If you want to cruise the Rhine undisturbed and exclusively, both companies offer the option of chartering a ship for special business or private occasions. For example, you can hold a conference on board or get married and celebrate.
(Orig. text: Anna Maria Beekes, Jasmin Kaub; Translation: ck)