2024 season Bonn river cruises start the new season this Friday

The season for river cruises generally lasts from Easter until October. Starting on Friday, March 29, the companies that offer river cruises on the Rhine in Bonn will be back in operation. Over the winter months, the cruising ships were serviced and - if necessary - repaired. The landing docks were also readied for the new season. Every five years, the ships have to be lifted out of the water and taken to the Ship Inspection Commission (SUK) - the TÜV for ships, so to speak. But some of the ships were also out and about on the Rhine for special occasions such as themed cruises during carnival, Christmas and New Year's Eve.