Temperatures to hover around freezing : Bonn road crews are prepared for wintry weather

Bonnorange says it is well-equipped to handle the cold weather conditions. Foto: DPA

Bonn Meteorologists expect temperatures to hover around freezing in the coming days. Bonnorange says it is well-equipped to handle the cold weather conditions.

Meteorologists expect temperatures to hover around freezing in the coming days. Bonnorange says it is well-equipped to handle the cold weather conditions. Staff there analyze the weather reports twice a day so they can react swiftly if necessary. And there is a team on stand-by that can react quickly if there is an unexpected shift in the weather. Bonnorange says it has crews out every day from 4 a.m. until 10:30 p.m., monitoring road conditions. If it were to snow overnight, road crews would work around the clock to clear the streets. The road services division also says there is an adequate supply of salt in storage and another load of salt has been contractually secured.

According to Bonnorange, when snow and ice cause slippery conditions on Bonn's roads, road crews focus first on roads which are deemed crucial and where the risk of accidents is particularly high. "These include town through roads, uphill stretches and hospital access roads, inner-city bike paths and local public transport lines," explains the municipal road services. Bonnorange also wants to use this opportunity to remind residents of their obligation to keep sidewalks and home entrances clear of ice and snow, including the pathways to public transport stops. Since the use of salt is only permitted in special situations, Bonnorange recommends using sand or gravel. For more specific information, please refer to: Gehwegreinigung

Residents are no longer obligated to maintain parking spaces

A decision by the city council has brought a little relief to some Bonn residents this year: residents are no longer responsible for maintaining the parking spaces and parking slots adjacent to their properties (they no longer have to keep them free of snow and ice).

Up to now, parking spaces and local parking areas were considered part of the sidewalk system, and had to be kept clear by the residents. But this has changed in the new year and now those parking spots are considered to belong to the road network, which is serviced by Bonnorange. The cleaning of the sidewalks, however, remains the duty of the residents.

Orig. text: fa