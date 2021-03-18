Mandatory mask-wearing in the old town : Bonn's cherry blossom most likely open to visitors this year

There will be no closures for the cherry blossom this year. Foto: dpa/Oliver Berg

During the cherry blossom season in Bonn's old town, there will be no road closures this year. However, masks will be compulsory during this time, and eating, drinking and smoking will also be prohibited.

For about two weeks, the cherry blossom will bloom in Bonn again this year. And even though the number of tourists who normally come to see the colourful spectacle every year will be small this April, the City of Bonn still expects many visitors in the streets of Bonn's old town. In order not to have to close the streets like last year, the city will this year introduce a compulsory wearing of masks in individual streets for a period of about two weeks.This applies equally to visitors and residents.

"As a matter of principle, the masks may not be removed for the consumption of beverages or food and beverages (tobacco)," the city announced on Wednesday. An exception, it said, would apply to the seating areas of outdoor restaurants, provided they were allowed to be open at that time under the state's Corona Protection Ordinance then in force. The city administration will issue a corresponding general decree by the end of March. The decision has already been coordinated with the NRW Ministry of Health. Permissible masks are surgical masks, FFP2 masks or comparable masks such as KN95/N95 without an outlet valve.

If, according to the city, there are more violations of the protection ordinance or if the crowds in the streets of the Old Town become too large, so that even the mask requirement does not allow for "comprehensive compliance with the infection protection measures", the city of Bonn reserves the right to close sections of the streets. According to the city, additional staff from other departments will be made available to the city's public order service for on-site inspections.

The obligation to wear a mask applies from the beginning of flowering for a period of about two weeks. It will then apply daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the following streets and squares: Breite Straße, Dorotheenstraße (between Adolfstraße and Breite Straße), Franzstraße, Georgstraße (between Adolfstraße and Heerstraße), Heerstraße (between Franzstraße and Kölnstraße), Im Krausfeld (between Adolfstraße and Heerstraße), Maxstraße, Michaelstraße, Paulstraße, Peterstraße, Schützenstraße, Vorgebirgsstraße (between Adolfstraße and Heerstraße) and Wolfstraße.