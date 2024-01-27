Summer fun for children Bonn's first big water playground to be built

The administration has now decided on the Rheinaue as the location for the spray park. "The area of the former Quasi playhouse in the Rheinaue proved to be the most suitable and was then assessed in a preliminary plan for conversion into a water playground," reads a statement to the Bonn Environment Committee. "The direct proximity to the existing, very well-frequented playground with a small playing field offers the advantage that the existing play facilities can be supplemented with water play elements, making the playground even more attractive." As well, there are already water pipes and drains there, and it is quite easy to get to the water park by bus and tram.