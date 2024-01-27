Summer fun for children Bonn's first big water playground to be built
Bonn · The city wants to build a water playground in the Rheinaue. This means that it is certain that it will not be located in the center of Bad Godesberg, as previously thought. Instead, they have come up with an alternative.
It’s easy to work up a sweat when there is hot weather in Bonn but there aren’t so many places to go and cool off: the city of Bonn has more than 320 public playgrounds and football pitches, but no designated water playgrounds, according to the city council. It has been wanting to rectify this situation for some time now, believing that playgrounds with water elements would offer children and young people more opportunities for play, exercise and discovery. There were two locations being considered and now one has been chosen - with repercussions for Bad Godesberg's city center.
"Water playgrounds are an attractive place for children to have fun," says the city. But water playgrounds also have a high recreational value for adults. They feature so many different things like fountains, water pumps, jets and buckets. It’s not only fun but also a good way to cool down on a hot summer day - while cooling down the surrounding area at the same time.
So far, Bonn has only had fountains, water features and springs, for example at Bottlerplatz, Budafok Park and Frankenbad. Some time ago, the water play area at the former Quasi in Bonn's Rheinaue and the Godesberg center were mentioned as locations for a water playground, also known as a spray park. The plans include proposals for reducing heat levels.
The administration has now decided on the Rheinaue as the location for the spray park. "The area of the former Quasi playhouse in the Rheinaue proved to be the most suitable and was then assessed in a preliminary plan for conversion into a water playground," reads a statement to the Bonn Environment Committee. "The direct proximity to the existing, very well-frequented playground with a small playing field offers the advantage that the existing play facilities can be supplemented with water play elements, making the playground even more attractive." As well, there are already water pipes and drains there, and it is quite easy to get to the water park by bus and tram.
The question remains as to whether the people of Bad Godesberg will now be left high and dry. At a citizens' meeting on the future of tourism, one person expressed fears that the long-planned watercourse in the city center would no longer happen. In response to a GA inquiry, Lea Hoffmann from the city's press office said that the pedestrian zone in Bad Godesberg city center will also be wet and fun: "The project planning for Bad Godesberg city center includes several water elements that will also welcome people for water fun.”
A fountain on Theaterplatz (the old one will be removed) and two watercourses in the pedestrian zone are planned, and "water fountains can probably be created at Fronhof", according to the spokesperson. "The creation of a water adventure playground, as called for in the proposal, is not possible in the inner city area of Bad Godesberg due to space and usage conflicts." The SPD had recently proposed that a watercourse be fed through the city center via the Godesberg stream.
The price is set
City employees have already calculated the costs of preparing the Rheinaue site, converting it into a water playground and the follow-up costs of running it. "Particular attention was paid to accessibility as well as ecological and sustainable aspects," they say. The possibility of using rainwater or recycling drinking water was also considered as part of a Bonn city concept. "Besides the recreational value, the use of water as a resource can also be taught," says the city administration.
The area of around 1,300 square meters offers enough space to create an intensively used water play area of around 500 square meters that anyone can access. In addition, there would be an 800-meter, partially planted area where visitors could spend time.
For everything, including planning and expert opinions, the cost is around 670,000 euros. According to the city, the annual maintenance amounts to 10,000 euros. "The search for possible funding for the construction of the facility has so far been unsuccessful and will continue." It is important to the city council that money is made available without "cutting the general budget for playground renovations". However, the most important question is still unanswered: when the Bonn Spray Park will be built?
(Orig. text: Richard Bongartz / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)