Renewable energies Bonn's first wind turbines are to turn here
Bonn · The Bonn public utility company wants to build the city's first wind turbines on the Heiderhof. So far, no alternative site has been considered. But there is a rough timetable.
Heiderhof is the highest point in Bonn at 175 metres, closely followed by the Venusberg at 169 metres. Just as the latter has its 180-metre transmission mast, the neighbourhood above Godesberg is also about to reach for the sky: the city and Stadtwerke Bonn are planning to erect two to three 170-metre wind turbines. They would be the first in the Bonn city area.
The idea, which is already quite mature, is the subject of a memorandum that is still on its way to various committees such as the Bad Godesberg district council, the environmental committee and the citizens' committee. Politicians will not vote on it, but will take note of the plans. "It will probably not be possible to start an approval procedure until 2025," says Bonn's deputy city spokesperson Marc Hoffmann. The Bonn residents are to be informed at an early stage. The people of Bonn and, above all, the residents will have a say in the matter later. The initiators expect construction to begin in 2026 at the earliest.
SWB Energie und Wasser want to push the expansion of renewable energies and this includes looking into the construction of wind turbines. "In NRW, the 1000-metre distance rule for wind turbines from residential areas was abolished on 25 August 2023. In addition, landscape protection areas and forest areas have been opened up for wind energy," says SWB spokesperson Stefanie Zießnitz. For this reason, individual areas that could be developed have been examined with Trianel as the project developer. Two sites were of interest, "one of which was pursued further due to the interest of the land owners," says Zießnitz.
The municipal utilities have now concluded a usage agreement with a community of heirs on the Haselingsberg in Heiderhof. In the next step, surrounding landowners will be contacted, who can participate through a long-term lease agreement if they are interested. According to Zießnitz, the area owned by the community of heirs is not yet sufficient to realise the project.
Let residents share in the profits
SWB boss Olaf Hermes can imagine that some people are raising concerns. "We take these seriously," he says. "However, for the energy turnaround we have to examine every option." Hermes stresses that the sites would not be in nature reserves, flora-fauna habitat areas or bird sanctuaries. Hermes wants the local residents to share in the revenues from the operation of the wind turbines. Mayor Katja Dörner believes it is important for the city to also consider wind energy for its own green electricity.
Bonn Council Parties Surprised by Proposal
Criticism comes from the FDP, which rejects the turbines in the vicinity of residential areas. The lack of political involvement is also a thorn in the side of the parliamentary group: "The municipal utilities have created facts here in Heiderhof without involving the Bonn city council," criticises economic policy spokesman Achim Schröder.
The municipality of Wachtberg, which borders on Heiderhof and which had also examined the possibility of building a wind farm in the summer and rejected it due to the lack of distance to military installations (see "Stop in Wachtberg"), could not be reached on Monday.
According to SWB estimates so far, two to three wind turbines with a capacity of about 6.5 megawatts (MW) each could be erected in the forest on the Haselingsberg. A single wind turbine of this category can probably generate about 15 million kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity per year, which can supply energy to some 4300 households. "According to the German electricity mix as of 2022, a turbine at this location would avoid more than 5,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year," the municipal utilities say. They are currently pursuing the construction of two wind turbines at a cost of 20 to 25 million euros. The distance between the wind turbines and the first house in Heiderhof is to be about 800 metres. It should be a similar distance to the development in Pech.
Flashing at night
Strict noise limits apply to the turbies. "For the wind farm on Haselingsberg, the noise assessment is expected to be obtained in 2024," says SWB. Shadow casting is also limited to a maximum of 30 minutes per day, they say. In poor visibility and at night, signal lights will flash at the top. Clearing will be necessary for the construction, and replacements will be planted for the trees. "We are only at the very beginning," say Zießnitz and Hoffmann in unison.
Further information at www.stadtwerke-bonn.de/windkraft
(Original text: Richard Bongartz and Jonas Dirker; Translation: Jean Lennox)