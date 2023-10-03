Renewable energies Bonn's first wind turbines are to turn here

Stop in Wachtberg

As far as the distance and visibility of the wind turbines is concerned, the residents of neighbouring Wachtberg - Pech are similarly affected as the residents of Heiderhof. According to Bonn's deputy spokesperson Marc Hoffmann, Mayor Jörg Schmidt has already been informed.

In Wachtberg itself, there are no areas that are to be used primarily for wind energy. This was announced by the administration in May. Most recently, possible wind turbines were a topic of discussion at the Fritzdorf local council. According to Swen Christian, the councillor, the reason for not using wind turbines is the required distances from military installations, which have recently been increased from a radius of four to five kilometres. The radome in Werthhoven and the Philipp-Freiherr-von-Boeselager barracks in the county are relevant for Wachtberg. Originally, wind turbines were planned for an area between Adendorf, Arzdorf, Fritzdorf and Eckendorf.