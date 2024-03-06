"Neglect, stench, overcrowding" Bonn's main railway station takes penultimate place in ranking
Bonn · In a Germany-wide ranking by an online travel portal, Bonn's main railway station is in second-last place. This is not (only) due to the numerous train cancellations recently.
An inglorious penultimate place for Bonn Central Station: the online travel portal kurz-mal-weg.de has compared the main railway stations of the 100 most popular holiday cities in Germany and compiled a ranking based on the Google ratings of the stations. Bonn's main railway station came in 99th place with an average rating of 2.4. A maximum rating of 5 can be achieved on Google. Only the railway station in Bad Salzuflen performed worse than the station in Bonn in the ranking. Leipzig Central Station came in first place.
According to kurz-mal-weg.de, passengers criticise Bonn station for its "neglect, stench and overcrowding", among other things. These points of criticism may currently be of secondary importance for many passengers: since the beginning of March, the main station in Bonn has only been served irregularly due to construction work on the "Linker Rhein" electronic signal box. This has resulted in numerous cancellations of regional and long-distance services in the Bonn/Cologne area, with long-distance trains not calling at Bonn Central Station or being diverted via Bonn-Beuel. The Cologne-Bonn line has already been closed several times in recent months due to construction work.
(Original text: Johanna Lübke / Translation: Mareike Graepel)