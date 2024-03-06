"Neglect, stench, overcrowding" Bonn's main railway station takes penultimate place in ranking

According to kurz-mal-weg.de, passengers criticise Bonn station for its "neglect, stench and overcrowding", among other things. These points of criticism may currently be of secondary importance for many passengers: since the beginning of March, the main station in Bonn has only been served irregularly due to construction work on the "Linker Rhein" electronic signal box. This has resulted in numerous cancellations of regional and long-distance services in the Bonn/Cologne area, with long-distance trains not calling at Bonn Central Station or being diverted via Bonn-Beuel. The Cologne-Bonn line has already been closed several times in recent months due to construction work.