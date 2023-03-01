Homeowner annoyed : Bonn's old town is a hotspot for graffiti vandalism

Typical picture in the Old Town: The colours soak into the surface of the façade and are difficult to remove. Foto: Stefan János Wágner

Bonn In Bonn's Old Town, where there are many historic houses, the façades are sprayed particularly often. Many of the houses are listed buildings - this means additional work for the owners concerned.

Anyone walking through the Nordstadt sees them everywhere: paint smears and more or less artistic graffiti on the facades of houses. It is true that such crimes have recently decreased citywide. But many affected house owners are thoroughly fed up.

"Not a single perpetrator has ever been caught or convicted, and that in the immediate vicinity of the district court," an angry property owner in the old town, who wishes to remain anonymous, is incensed. The façade of his listed house has already been spray-painted several times. "The removal costs more than 1,000 euros each time." What's more, he finds it annoying: "Most insurance companies only cover the costs the first time, then they cancel the contract. The house owner would like to see more controls by the police and the public order office on the streets to deter sprayers.

The head of the Lower Monument Authority in the city administration, Katrin Bisping, also knows that the Old Town is particularly affected. "The Nordstadt is a difficult place," she says. If graffiti has been sprayed on a monument, the owner is obliged to remove the damage. "However, he must consult with us beforehand," says Bisping. It makes sense to remove graffiti quickly to avoid imitation. But this can be difficult in practice. "Finding a painter is like hitting the lottery," reports the house owner from the old town.

Problems with graffiti vandalism in Bonn: Legal wall at Hotel Königshof

Offering legal graffiti walls like the one on the banks of the Rhine at the Hotel Königshof is considered a good strategy by monument conservationist Bisping - as an alternative to wild spraying. "A graffiti design can also be commissioned preventively, as a work of art," Bisping adds. "If it is justified in terms of design, we approve it." As examples, she mentions the bunker on Trierer Straße and a private house on the railway tracks/corner of Weberstraße.

Bisping appeals to residents to work together to keep an eye out for incidents. For example, graffiti on municipal buildings can be reported to the graffiti hotline 0228 77 55 76 of the Bonn Municipal Building Management (SGB). The hotline also provides expert advice on what to do in the event of damage caused by paint vandalism.

As far as graffiti on historic buildings is concerned, Annette Liebeskind from the Bonn-based Deutsche Stiftung Denkmalschutz advises: "Act quickly, avoid complete hardening, then graffiti can be removed better. Spray paints are problematic because they penetrate the surfaces." There are paint systems that seal surfaces, making it easier to remove graffiti. These are sealing paints that penetrate the surface. Liebeskind: "Depending on the material and construction, this can become a problem for the monument if, for example, moisture in plaster and masonry in the plinth zone can no longer diffuse outwards.“

Problems with graffiti in Bonn: no trivial offence

Graffiti is not a trivial offence. The perpetrators can face not only criminal but also considerable civil consequences. According to the Criminal Code, damage to property occurs when someone unauthorised changes the appearance of another's property not only insignificantly and not only temporarily. "Damage in the actual literal sense is therefore not required at all," explains Alexander Klingberg, spokesman for the Bonn public prosecutor's office. "A change in appearance is sufficient. Damage is sometimes assumed by courts if the surfaces are attacked by a penetration of the spray or by the cleaning work required to remove it." If the sprayer enters another person's property, there is also the possibility of trespass.

In the case of damage to property by graffiti, the public prosecutor's office can refer to private action in the absence of a public interest. The private prosecution gives the homeowner the opportunity to seek action in the criminal court itself. "The prerequisite is that the public prosecutor's office has refrained from bringing a case, i.e. there is no public interest in bringing a case," Klingberg says.

But how can proof be provided? "Video surveillance of one's own property used alone is permissible," says the public prosecutor. But the power to observe ends at the property boundaries: Pavement and street or the neighbouring property may not be recorded. As a general rule, well-lit areas are less likely to be sprayed than dark areas. "We appeal to report suspicious perceptions to the police immediately by emergency call 110," emphasises Bonn police spokesman Michael Beyer. "This is the only way the police can intervene directly, apprehend perpetrators and prove crimes immediately."

REPORTED CASES Less vandalism in 2022 In the jurisdiction of the Bonn police, the number of cases of damage to property by graffiti is declining. Last year, 503 cases were registered. In 2021, there were 604, which corresponds to a decrease of 16.7 per cent. The clearance rate for 2022 is 10.9 percent. The numbers are also falling in the Bonn-City area, which includes the old town. While exactly 262 cases were recorded in 2021, the figure for the previous year was 172 (-34.4 per cent). "The figures only represent the reported offences," explains police spokesman Michael Beyer. "We cannot make any statement about the dark field, that is, the offences that are not reported."