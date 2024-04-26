Dancing in the city Bonn’s party organisers are gearing up for Tanz in den Mai

With just a handful of days left, the excitement mounts for the traditional “Tanz in den Mai” (Dancing into May) celebrations in Bonn. At Plan B, an 80s-themed bash is on the cards, masterminded by owner Thomas Hoffmann in collaboration with Oliver Wiesemann. Setting up will begin one day before the event. "Decorations are a key focus," Hoffmann notes, detailing the transformation of the venue into a nostalgic space adorned with vintage posters, retro dolls and televisions showing music videos of the era. Adding to the retro charm, there’s an old-fashioned tube TV in the lounge where guests can indulge in video games like Pac-Man. "Oliver is getting together a selection of sweets reminiscent of yesteryears," Hoffmann adds with a grin, highlighting the attention to detail. He himself is making sure the bar is well-stocked. Hoffmann is expecting a lively turnout of some 150 guests. Advance tickets are priced at ten euros.