Dancing in the city Bonn’s party organisers are gearing up for Tanz in den Mai
Bonn · The countdown is on. With April 30 approaching, anticipation is building in Bonn as venues gear up to host the traditional German Tanz in den Mai, or Dancing into May. We caught up with organizers to get a glimpse into their preparations and find out what's in store for partygoers.
With just a handful of days left, the excitement mounts for the traditional “Tanz in den Mai” (Dancing into May) celebrations in Bonn. At Plan B, an 80s-themed bash is on the cards, masterminded by owner Thomas Hoffmann in collaboration with Oliver Wiesemann. Setting up will begin one day before the event. "Decorations are a key focus," Hoffmann notes, detailing the transformation of the venue into a nostalgic space adorned with vintage posters, retro dolls and televisions showing music videos of the era. Adding to the retro charm, there’s an old-fashioned tube TV in the lounge where guests can indulge in video games like Pac-Man. "Oliver is getting together a selection of sweets reminiscent of yesteryears," Hoffmann adds with a grin, highlighting the attention to detail. He himself is making sure the bar is well-stocked. Hoffmann is expecting a lively turnout of some 150 guests. Advance tickets are priced at ten euros.
Meanwhile, over at Brückenforum in Beuel on Friedrich-Breuer-Straße, preparations are in full swing for a big party. "We're anticipating over 1000 guests," Jürgen Harder, the venue's managing director and organiser, reveals. Because the place has such a packed schedule, preparations can’t be started until the very day of the event. "As a versatile venue, we're well-equipped with essentials like our lighting system and we have skilled technicians," Harder explains, highlighting the venue's readiness. Under the banner of 'Flashback,' starting at 9 pm DJs Manu Pop and Steve Paris are set to spin tunes from the vibrant 80s and 90s. Partygoers are encouraged to don era-appropriate attire. There will be an interval with a buffet featuring beloved classics like currywurst. Drinks include everthing from longdrinks and cocktails to soft drinks.
The Tanz Haus Bonn offers a varied programme from 8.30pm to 1am. In the front area, guests are invited to dance standard and Latin dances. The live band "Starlight" will accompany you with golden oldies, rumba and newer songs. A dance instructor will be on hand to give anyone interested a try at West Coast Swing. Lovers of Latin American music will have the opportunity to attend the 'Latino Party' in the small hall. "A wide range of drinks and snacks will be available at the bar," says dance instructor Sybille Müller. Up to 500 guests are expected this year. Tickets cost 21.50 euros in advance and 24.50 euros at the door.
Other party options are available at the following venues:
Hotel Königshof: You can travel back to the 90s at Hotel Königshof. A DJ will set the mood at the after-work party, with dancing in all the halls and on the Rhine terraces. You have to be at least 21 to be admitted. Venue: Adenauerallee 9. Time: from 8 pm. Price: 19.78 euros in advance, including fees.
Harmonie Bonn: The "Rock in den Mai" series continues at the Harmonie Bonn. Venue: Frongasse 28-30. 8pm. Tickets: sold out in advance.
YOUnited Dance School: Under the motto "Black & White" the dance school YOUnited Dance is dancing into May. Venue: Auf der Urdel 9. Time: from 9pm, doors open at 8pm. Price: twelve euros in advance until 29 April, 15 euros at the door.
Armoury of the Beueler Stadtsoldaten: DJ Wolle plays current hits and Schlager under the Kennedy Bridge. Venue: Rheinaustraße 129, time: from 19.30. Tickets are available from Christiane Statz on 01575 3209118, from the Laufsteg boutique and from all members of the St Paulus Ladies' Committee.