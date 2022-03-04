NRW State Statistical Office prognosis : Bonn's population grows fastest in all of NRW

Bonn The State Statistical Office of North Rhine-Westphalia has prepared a population forecast for 2050: According to this projection, a population increase of 8.8 percent is expected for Bonn. The situation is different in the Rhein-Sieg district.

Nowhere in North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) is the population growing as quickly as in Bonn. This is the prognosis of the new population forecast by the IT.NRW state statistics office. According to this projection, the number of inhabitants is currently around 330,000, and will be around 360,000 in 2050 - an increase of 8.8 percent.

The Rhein-Sieg district, on the other hand, will lose one percent of its population, shrinking from 600,000 to just under 594,000. The total population in NRW is expected to decrease only slightly from the current 17.9 million to 17.6 million by 2050.