Pay increases : Bonn's theatres can’t afford to pay minimum wages - and now?

ven harder hit: The Junge Theater Bonn is independent in form and content. Even directors of departments currently earn below the future minimum wage. Photo: JTB Foto: JTB

Bonn From January 2023, stage artists in public theatres are to receive 2715 euros gross minimum wage. However, many theatres in Bonn will hardly be able to pay these wages. It is also unclear how further contractually agreed increases will be financed.

Since September, a significantly increased minimum wage for stage artists and stage technicians at public theatres has been a burden on the budgets of Bonn theatres. It remains to be seen how the contractually agreed further increases at the end of the year and in autumn 2023 are to be financed.

In the summer, after years of negotiations, the German Stage Association (Deutscher Bühnenverein), representing the employers, and three artists' unions agreed on new minimum wages for stage artists. These apply equally to performing guests without a fixed contract of employment. As a result, the minimum gross wage rose from 2000 euros to 2550 euros in September. From January it will be 2715 euros. In September 2023, all employees with more than two years of service at the theatre are to receive an additional 200 euros.

Precarious financial situation

One of the three bargaining parties on the employees' side is the Association of German Opera and Dance Companies (Vereinigung deutscher Opern- und Tanzensembles e. V.) in Cologne. Its managing director Tobias Könemann tells the GA: "Without the new regulation, we would have fallen below the legal minimum wage in October with 48 hours of work per week." He said he had a lot of sympathy for the precarious financial situation of the theatres. "But it must be self-evident that collective agreements for artistic staff are also borne by the legal entities such as the City of Bonn. Anything else would be an absurdity," says Könemann.

Bernhard Helmich, the artistic director of the Bonn Theatre, is facing a budget problem. In his contract as artistic director, the city assured him that it would cover wage increases for stage artists as well. But this does not apply to a completely new collective agreement. But the first round of increases will only affect a few members of the ensemble. "The additional costs are small," Helmich reassures us.

However, there are many employees in the theatre with gross salaries of around 3,000 euros. In the coming year, they would earn only marginally more than newcomers. "We are currently in discussions with these artists," Helmich explains. Without adjustments, those affected would look for other employers. "However, it is also clear that we cannot raise all wages on a linear basis accordingly." Whether the city will also cover these additional costs is an open question. According to the city's budget planning, the theatre already has a subsidy requirement of around 35.2 million euros for 2022. In 2023, this should actually drop to 33.1 million euros. However, this is unlikely to happen.

Cooperations planned

The Junges Theater Bonn, which is organised as an independent limited company, is also hard hit. "Almost all of our 30 full-time employees are covered by the new pay scale," says artistic director Moritz Seibert. Even heads of department were currently earning below the future lower wage limit. "As an employer, we were hardly competitive anymore. There was therefore no way around a new regulation," Seibert emphasises.

He does not know how he will pay the higher rates when the Corona subsidies under the federal programme "Neustart Kultur" expire at the end of the year if there is no extension. This is where the cooperation with the Bonn Theatre, which was agreed upon before the pandemic for the beginning of 2023, will have to take effect.

Whereas the city of Bonn had only taken over 20 to 30 per cent of the operating costs so far, this share should now increase significantly. The two parties have not yet agreed on the future form of cooperation. Seibert, however, assumes that the Junge Theater will remain independent in form and content and will not become a department of the municipal theatres. "That would create more problems than it would solve," he believes.

Independent theatres not affected

Independent private theatres are not bound by the new minimum salaries. They negotiate their contracts freely. " People have always had to afford us," says Ulrike Fischer of Eurotheater Central. With the help of federal funding within the framework of "Neustart Kultur", the operating association can currently at least pay rehearsal and evening fees that are roughly justifiable. For actors and actresses, performances at independent theatres are a creative addition to their repertoire and often fill short-term gaps in their schedules

Fischer nevertheless hopes for at least a partial continuation of the federal government's cultural funding from 2023 onwards, so that the gap to the collectively agreed minimum wage at public theatres does not widen even further.

Considerable additional burdens are currently being placed on the theatres by the incalculable rise in energy costs. The Junges Theater has made far-sighted provisions and, thanks to a federal grant, can now put a combined photovoltaic and solar thermal system on the roof into operation. In addition, all the lamps have been replaced with LEDs. "We have been promised that this will enable us to generate 80 per cent of the energy we need ourselves," says Seibert happily.

In the Bonn Opera House, the theatre makers can only dream of such provisions. Here, it is not only the stage lighting that gobbles up a lot of electricity. The heating system also wastes a lot of money unnecessarily. Not even the single glazing has been replaced in recent decades, Helmich reports.

Original text: Martin Wein

Translation: Jean Lennox