Run on the Deutschlandticket Bonn's transport company sets up additional ticket counters

The majority of those who now want to buy the 49-euro ticket at the last minute are presumably new customers. It takes a while for applications received in writing to be processed. For this reason, SWB had pointed out that the Deutschlandticket as a chip card can only be issued punctually at the beginning of the month if the booking is received by the 20th of the previous month. The Deutschlandticket is not valid for four weeks from the time of purchase, but for one calendar month at a time. Purchasing the ticket online is much faster than submitting a written application and applying for a chip card.