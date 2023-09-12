Bonn city centre Sanifair opens toilets on Sternstraße
Bonn · The sanitary facility in a prime city centre location is a pilot project of the Bonn-based company Sanifair. Meanwhile, the city is testing the use of composting toilets.
It's not every day that journalists are allowed to report on a sneak peek before the opening of public toilet facilities. But on Monday that was the case. The Bonn-based company Sanifair will open its new sanitary facilities at Sternstraße 34 this Tuesday at 12 noon.
Where for many years the Foot Locker shoe shop was located and where recently vacancies prevailed, Sanifair has built six unisex toilet cubicles, four urinals, a toilet for the disabled and a baby changing cubicle with a washbasin. The whole area covers 110 square metres on the ground floor of an old half-timbered building and it took three and a half months to complete.
Bonn motifs on the wall
In the toilet cubicles, large-scale motifs of Bonn, from the Old Town Hall to the Post Tower and the Rheinaue, exude a touch of local colour. Otherwise, the facility is equipped with touch-free fittings and self-cleaning seats. As Sanifair Managing Director Thomas Klaffke explained, staff are always on site during opening hours from Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. to ensure hygienic conditions. A modern ventilation system keeps the odours at bay.
Use is only free of charge for disabled persons, who can gain access with a so-called Euro key. All other users must pay one euro, which can be done either in cash, by card or via the usual smartphone payment services. In return, a 50-cent coupon is available at the barrier. It can currently be redeemed in about 20 shops with a minimum purchase value of 2.50 euros. So far, these include a pharmacy, a perfumery and a bakery.
This is Sanifair's first operation in the heart of a city centre. So far, the company has concentrated on service stations, railway stations and shopping malls (see "The Company"). Klaffke said it is a pilot project, which is why it is located near the head office in Bonn. If it is successful, Sanifair is considering transferring the business segment to other cities. He did not want to comment on the investments involved, the rents that have to be paid and the sales targets that Sanifair wants to achieve in Sternstraße. "We expect several hundred customers a day and we'll see how it goes," Klaffke said.
City granted change of use
In February this year, Sanifair had submitted a building application to the city's building regulations office. According to the city, the permission for a change of use was granted in May with the involvement of the heritage protection authority. This was done on the basis of the requirements of the building code and the NRW state building regulations. Klaffke says there was "close coordination with the city and the monument protection authorities". In the entrance, Sanifair has installed square glass on the left side, through which the old half-timbered walls (first documented in 1450) of the listed building can be seen.
Because of the limited opening hours and constant surveillance, Klaffke assumes that there will be no major problems with vandalism. "It is in our interest that the facility is well-maintained." Both the Bonn/Rhein-Sieg/Euskirchen retail association and the city centre traders' association, City-Marketing, welcome the opening. The chairperson of City-Marketing, Karina Kröber, said: "We need public toilets." In addition, there is also the joy of a new member in the association who has already promised to extend the opening hours at the Bonn Festival from 29 September to 1 October. Kröber and Klaffke also said that there are talks about opening on Sundays when the shops are open for business, such as during Advent.
The chairman of the retail association, Jannis Vassiliou, thinks that public sanitary facilities in the city centre are basically an asset. However, putting them in a prime location is unsuitable. "I'm sure the facilities will be maintained, but I don't think Sternstrasse is the right place." He also believes that the city has been dragging its feet on the issue of public toilets and the associated public welfare "for many years".
No toilet concept yet
Four years ago, the kiosk at Remigiusplatz with publicly accessible toilets went into operation. Yet there are still repeated complaints that there is a lack of public facilities. In June 2021, the citizens' committee dealt with 20 citizens' motions on the matter. The then head of the municipal building management (SGB), Lutz Leide, wanted to present a toilet concept during his term of office. However, nothing more than announcements was made. In March of this year, the SGB operating committee decided to create a full position in the building management to regularly maintain public toilets and to advance the toilet concept during off-peak periods. Markus Schmitz from the press office told us that the position has not yet been filled.
At present, however, the SGB is involved in a pilot project to set up composting toilets in the city. Such toilets do not need a water hook-up. Schmitz: "This pilot is currently being implemented." The results are to be incorporated into the planned toilet concept.
According to the city, there are currently seven public toilets in the city. Six toilets are in municipal properties and are operated by tenants. Other public toilets are available in municipal service buildings during opening hours.
Original article: Philipp Königs
Translation: Jean Lennox