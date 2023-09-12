Bonn city centre Sanifair opens toilets on Sternstraße

Because of the limited opening hours and constant surveillance, Klaffke assumes that there will be no major problems with vandalism. "It is in our interest that the facility is well-maintained." Both the Bonn/Rhein-Sieg/Euskirchen retail association and the city centre traders' association, City-Marketing, welcome the opening. The chairperson of City-Marketing, Karina Kröber, said: "We need public toilets." In addition, there is also the joy of a new member in the association who has already promised to extend the opening hours at the Bonn Festival from 29 September to 1 October. Kröber and Klaffke also said that there are talks about opening on Sundays when the shops are open for business, such as during Advent.