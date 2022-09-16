Renovation backlogs in the energy crisis : Bonn schools heat with open windows

The windows of the gymnasium of the Heinrich-Hertz-Berufskolleg are not closed. Otherwise, hot air would be trapped there. The hall is just one example of the renovation backlog in sports facilities and schools in the city. Foto: dpa/Philipp von Ditfurth

Bonn In Bonn's schools, the windows are opened to allow the hot air from the radiators to escape on hot days. This is because many systems cannot be controlled properly. Renovation backlogs are also a problem in sports halls.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Bonn's schools and gymnasiums are wasting a lot of energy because of renovation backlogs. In many places, heating systems cannot be regulated properly, and in some cases, even windows have to be opened on warm days because the radiators are on. The city wants to take countermeasures, but success has been limited so far.

The poor state of the city's sports halls was documented three years ago by the City Sports Association and the administration in expert reports and surveys. About half of Bonn's gymnasiums need renovating. The conclusion at the time was that a total of about 150 million euros would be needed. This situation has not changed; on the contrary, some deficiencies are even more apparent today because of the energy crisis. Many gymnasiums have dilapidated heating systems that can be controlled only poorly or not at all and now are wasting a lot of energy.

20 PERCENT SAVINGS University of Bonn reprogrammes heating systems Many Bonn residents, some of whom have contacted the GA, have noticed what they see as unnecessary lighting in the university buildings and the Botanical Garden over the past few days. According to university spokesperson Nils Sönksen, the university had set itself the goal of saving 20 per cent energy. "For example, all façade and monument lighting has been switched off, unless there are safety reasons not to do so," he says. In addition, decentralised under-sink and hot-water devices are now being dismantled, night-time settings and operating times on the heating systems are being reprogrammed and the heating temperatures are being lowered for the upcoming heating period. "All heating systems at Bonn University are electronically controlled and can be regulated depending on the outside temperature." The light cannot be switched off everywhere, however: scientists also work in the laboratories at night, for example. In the botanical gardens, the outdoor lighting is always switched off. "However, there were and are a number of events and conferences that are now taking place in the gardens," says Sönksen. Then paths would continue to be illuminated. In some greenhouses there are so-called assimilation lamps, which are necessary for growing plants.

One example is the school complex of the Heinrich-Hertz-Berufskolleg. In addition to the large sports hall that burned down, there are two smaller ones. The windows there are never closed, because otherwise the hot air would build up. Moreover, when people take showers, the water vapour cannot escape, which would lead to mould if the windows were closed. In the gymnasium of the Helmholtz-Gymnasium, athletes and students say there are only two heating settings: too warm or too cold. In other buildings, water drips through leaking roofs onto the gym floor.

City Sports Association asks athletes to shower less

In the long run, we are on the right track, explains Bernd Seibert of the City Sports Association. In the course of the survey, an architect's office has been commissioned for eight halls and is now looking more closely at the renovations. In addition, these studies are to be extended to 50 sports facilities. In the short term, however, this will hardly help, Seibert said. "We now keep asking our clubs to make their own contribution and save energy," he says. Do the lights really have to be on? Can't you also shower a minute shorter or even cold? - Questions openly asked among the athletes. "We are also prepared to accept temperature reductions. It must just not happen that there are halls closures again."

Many schools with older buildings, including the Friedrich-Ebert-Gymnasium, are also struggling with their heating. In the old building on Ollenhauerstraße, the system cannot be controlled precisely enough, headmaster Frank Langner explains. "It's particularly difficult in the transition period when colder temperatures are expected, but it's still warm," he says. Pupils’ parents told the GA that the heating then comes on and the windows have to be opened so that the heat can escape from the rooms. "We have been drawing attention to this as a school for several years, but something has also been done," Langner says. In 2021, the city reacted: Some of the radiators were equipped with regulating knobs so that you can turn them down manually. In the current situation, in which one must "operate at the absolute lowest level", this still seems too little to Langner and his colleagues. "We just had a meeting in the college in which we agreed to write a letter to the mayor asking her to retrofit the remaining heating systems so that we can control them even more precisely."

The City of Bonn has confirmed the problems with heating systems, which not only affect schools and sports halls. However, when asked it did not say exactly how many buildings are affected. "Only a small part of the heating systems can be controlled remotely via the building management system. For all other systems, manual intervention is required on site," says the municipal building management (SGB). A of the heating systems need renovating but they are to be overhauled and replaced "in the course of the agreed climate neutrality". Nevertheless, savings are already possible and will be implemented. "Concepts and subsequent planning are being drawn up as to when and where which measures can be carried out. The objective is to modernise both the building shells (roofs, façades and windows) and the plant technologies, with heat generation being as renewable as possible and photovoltaic systems contributing to electricity generation," the SGB said.

Original text: Nicolas Ottersbach