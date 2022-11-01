Food market, program and Sunday shopping : "Bonn shines" coming up November 4 to 6

A photo of “Bonn shines” from 2019. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn From November 4 to 6 this coming weekend, the popular city center festival "Bonn shines" will take place in Bonn. On Sunday, the stores will be open from 1 to 6 pm.

“Bonn shines” (“Bonn leuchtet”) has become a permanent fixture in the calendar of major events in Bonn city center. While it will take place once again this year - there will be some slight modifications.

When will "Bonn leuchtet" take place in 2022?

This year, the city festival will take place from November 4 to 6. On Friday, November 4, there will be a program from 12 noon to 10 pm. On Saturday, November 5, and Sunday, November 6, it starts at 11 a.m. each day. The event is organized by City Marketing Bonn.

Stores allowed to open on Sunday

On November 6, some of the stores in Bonn's city center will be open from 1 to 6 p.m. Due to strict German laws about Sunday store openings, stores will only be allowed to open in these areas: Belderberg, Franziskanerstrasse, An der Schlosskirche, Am Hof, Am Neutor, Kaiserplatz, Am Hauptbahnhof, Thomas-Mann-Straße, Berliner Platz, Oxfordstrasse, Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz.

What is planned for "Bonn shines" in 2022?

Besides the artistic lighting in the city, fire shows, dance and music performances are planned. The members of the City Marketing association will also decorate their shop windows in the spirit of the festival. On all three days, lighting artistry will be on display in Bonn's streets and squares from dusk until 10 p.m.

Food market at "Bonn shines" 2022

As part of "Bonn shines", the city of Bonn will be transformed into a large food market from Friday to Sunday. Around 50 food trucks and food stalls, spread throughout the city center, welcome visitors to taste regional and international dishes until 10 p.m. in the evening. Traditional dishes from Swabia and Tyrol will be on offer, as well as specialties from Ghana and Australia. In addition, there will once again be the popular Euromarché on Münsterplatz.

Energy crisis: What's different about "Bonn shines" in 2022?

In view of the energy crisis, lighting of buildings in the city is to be dispensed with this year. In order to save energy, the use of LEDs is also planned.

