Festival includes Sunday shopping "Bonn shines" event to take place again in 2023
Bonn · From November 3 to 5, the festival "Bonn shines" will take place in Bonn city center. The energy crisis caused a cancellation of the light installations last year but the event returns for 2023.
“Bonn leuchtet" (“Bonn shines”) has become a permanent fixture in the calendar of major events in Bonn city center. This year, "Bonn shines" will take place once again, returning with its well-known and popular program.
When will "Bonn shines" take place in 2023?
This year, the city festival will take place from November 3 to 5. It kicks off on Friday the 3rd with an entertainment program and continues on through Saturday and Sunday. This year's organizer is once again the City Marketing Bonn association.
Illumination of buildings expected to be possible again
Last year, the organizers refrained from illuminating well-known buildings in the city center due to the energy crisis. But this year, the most popular attraction is expected to make a comeback. It hasn’t yet been determined, however, which buildings will be illuminated.
Stores will be open on Sunday in conjunction with the festival
On November 5, the stores in Bonn's city center will be open from 1 to 6 p.m. In accordance with German law, the stores in the area of Belderberg, Franziskanerstrasse, An der Schlosskirche, Am Hof, Am Neutor, Kaiserplatz, Am Hauptbahnhof, Thomas-Mann-Straße, Berliner Platz, Oxfordstrasse and Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz are allowed to open.
What all will take place during "Bonn shines" in 2023?
Besides the lighting artistry in the city, fire shows and dance and music performances are also planned. The businesses of the City Marketing association will decorate their store windows in the spirit of the festival. On all three days, the illuminations will be visible on Bonn's streets and city squares from dusk until 10 p.m.
Food mile at "Bonn shines”
As part of "Bonn shines", the city center of Bonn will be transformed into a large food mile from Friday to Sunday. Around 50 food trucks and food stalls will welcome visitors to taste regional and international dishes until 10 pm. The stalls are to be set up on Münsterplatz, Marktplatz, Remigiusplatz, Friedensplatz and Bottlerplatz.
