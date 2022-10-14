Food trucks and entertainment program : "Bonn shines" from November 4 to 6

“Bonn leuchtet” from 2019. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn From November 4 to 6, 2022, the popular city center festival "Bonn leuchtet" (meaning Bonn shines or Bonn lights up) will take place in Bonn. On Sunday of that weekend, the stores will be open from 1 to 6 pm.

“Bonn leuchtet" has become a permanent fixture in the calendar of major events in Bonn city center. It will take place once again this year - but with a modified concept.

When will "Bonn leuchtet" take place in 2022?

This year, the city festival will take place from November 4 to 6. On Friday, November 4, there will be a program from 12 noon to 10 pm. On Saturday, November 5, and Sunday, November 6, it starts at 11 am each day. The organizer is the City Marketing Bonn association.

Stores will be open on Sunday as part of "Bonn leuchtet”

On Sunday, November 6, the stores in Bonn's city center will be open from 1 to 6 pm. Stores are allowed to open in these areas: Belderberg, Franziskanerstraße, An der Schlosskirche, Am Hof, Am Neutor, Kaiserplatz, Am Hauptbahnhof, Thomas-Mann-Straße, Berliner Platz, Oxfordstraße, Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz (the limited area is due to strict laws in Germany on when, where and why an exception is made for stores to occasionally open on a Sunday).

What program is planned for "Bonn leuchtet" in 2022?

In addition to the lighting artistry which will be on display in the city, fire shows, dance and music performances are planned. The members of the City Marketing association will also decorate their shop windows for the festival. On all three days, artistic lighting will be on display in Bonn's streets and public squares from dusk until 10 p.m.

Food trucks at "Bonn leuchtet" 2022

As part of "Bonn leuchtet", the city of Bonn will be transformed into a mile-long stretch of culinary offerings from Friday to Sunday. Around 50 food trucks and food stalls, spread throughout the city center, will welcome visitors to taste regional and international dishes until 10 p.m. in the evening. Traditional dishes from Swabia and Tyrol will be on offer, as well as specialties from Ghana and Australia. In addition, there will once again be the popular Euromarché on Münsterplatz.

Energy crisis: What's different about "Bonn leuchtet" in 2022?

In view of the energy crisis, lighting of buildings in the city is to be dispensed with this year. In order to save energy, the use of LEDs is also planned.

Orig. text: Leandra Kubiak, Sofia Grillo