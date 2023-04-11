On the bridge with the captain Bonn skippers start the new season at Easter

Rhine shipping

Rhine in Flames Bonn (MS Deutsches Eck and Poseidon) on 6 May, ticket price between 85 Euro and 105 Euro, with various services from champagne reception and wine platter to buffet.

Bönnsche Sommernacht on 8 July with fireworks (MS Moby Dick, MS Rheinprinzessin, MS Filia Rheni, MS Petersberg), tickets from 75 Euro.

Bookings can be made online at www.bonnschiff.de. Information can also be obtained by calling 0228/63 63 63.