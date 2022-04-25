Speed limit 30 in Bad Godesberg : Bonn speed cameras catch 415 motorists in 10 hours

The speed limit on Burgstraße in Bad Godesberg changed to 30 km/h two weeks ago. Checks have now found many drivers speeding Foto: Maximilian Mühlens

Bad Godesberg For two weeks now, the speed limit on Aennchenplatz and Burgstraße in Bad Godesberg has been 30 instead of 50 km/h. Not all drivers have got used to it yet. Many are speeding, one driver has to pay 260 Euros and give up his driving licence for a month.

The red lights on the two speed cameras on Burgstraße flash again and again, sometimes every minute. Most motorists are shocked, step on the brake pedal, look around for a road sign and catch sight of the 30 km/h sign just behind the camera in the direction of Marienforster Tal. Some drivers slap their hand on the steering wheel in anger. Others, who are speeding and have been caught on camera, are less annoyed and continue to drive at the same speed.

No more 50 km/h speed limit on Aennchenplatz and Burgstrasse

For a fortnight now, the speed limit on Aennchenplatz and Burgstraße has been 30 km/h. As reported, the City of Bonn reduced the speed to lower the sound of traffic for residents. Similar limits exist on Reuterstraße, Königswinterer Straße and Bernkasteler Straße. But not all motorists seem to have noticed. Drivers who observe the 30 km/h limit are often harassed by other motorists, overtaken on the right or honked at. However, the City of Bonn and the Bonn police have not yet received any complaints

Residents: At night it is mainly lorries that speed along Burgstraße

In order to make drivers aware of the new regulation, the municipality has put up several speed limit 30 signs on both sides of the street. A local resident told the GA that there is still no sign of less noise. On the contrary: drivers continue to drive fast, honking and overtaking, the senior citizen reported. Only a few stick to the new speed limit. It is especially bad at night when lorries coming from the Marienforster valley "race" through Burgstraße. "They don't drive 50 either," the resident continues. Another resident thinks it is good that the speed is checked, because otherwise "the drivers would never learn." Last Wednesday, the administration used the radar measuring station for the first time to see whether drivers were sticking to the new speed limit. The measuring team did not have an easy job; time and again motorists who had been speeding approached the dark box van to find out how fast they had been going or to vent their frustration. The most common question asked was when the speed limit on Burgstrasse had been reduced to 30

Speed of 5406 vehicles was measured

On Wednesday, between 7.19 am and 12.19 pm the speed of 2398 vehicles was checked in both directions. In the direction of Bonner Straße, 68 drivers were caught speeding and in the direction of Marienforster Tal it was 139 drivers. One day later, the measuring team set up its speed cameras from 12.33 pm to 5.33 pm and checked 3008 vehicles. Of these, 99 cars were speeding in the direction of Bonner Straße and 109 in the direction of Marienforster Tal. "Altogether, in a total of ten hours, 415 of 5406 drivers exceeded the speed limit of 30 kilometres per hour," said Andrea Schulte of the municipal press office. One motorist had his driving licence suspended for a month. He was caught driving at 66 kilometres per hour on Wednesday, 33 kilometres per hour too fast. According to the city, the fine is 260 euros, and an endorsement of two penalty points. On Thursday, the fastest vehicle was travelling at 57 kilometres per hour. "This results in a fine of 115 euros plus fees and expenses as well as one point on the offender’s driving licence," Schulte said

City is looking into whether a speed camera trailer can be installed

Mobile teams are currently measuring speed, but the administration is also examining the use of a speed camera trailer in Burgstraße, the press office reports. Such a trailer was set up in mid-January on Königswinterer Straße, where the camera was set off 140 times within two and a half days.

A man who has his business directly on Burgstraße finds 30 km/h "outrageous". In his opinion, it could have remained at 50 km/h, but then there should have been more intensive speed controls. "Now the speed limit is 30 and the city is putting speed cameras up right away. They didn’t do this before, when the speed was still 50," he said. "It is right that there are controls. But in this case, you feel used," he continued.

Part of Burgstrasse is an accident black spot

But the speed limit might not only have a positive effect on residents, but also on motorists. According to the Bonn police, the intersection of Burgstrasse/Winterstrasse/Pfarrer-Minartz-Strasse is an accident black spot. Lower speeds usually minimise the number of accidents. Whether this also applies to Burgstraße can only be determined in the future.

KÖLNSTRASSE Signs have not yet been delivered While speed limits of 30 km/h already apply on sections of streets in Bad Godesberg and Beuel and signs were put up in Rochusstraße, Am Burgweiher and Reuterstraße last week, according to the city administration, it will take longer in Kölnstraße. "The signs for Kölnstraße have not yet been delivered," says Andrea Schulte from the press office. She says this is because of delivery problems that currently exist with many metal products. "We can’t yet say when the signs for Kölnstraße will arrive." To ensure that the 30 km/h speed limit is adhered to, the city wants to look for suitable locations for measuring devices in the new 30 km/h areas and "start the first mobile speed controls after a settling-in period of 14 days."

(Original article: Maximilian Mühlens; Translation: Jean Lennox)