Too much extra effort necessary : Bonn Stadtgarten concerts to be cancelled in 2021

The concerts at Bonn's Stadtgarten were usually well attended. (Archive photo) Foto: Barbara Frommann

Bonn The city of Bonn is canceling the popular Stadtgarten concerts again this year and justifies this, among other things, with too much additional expense. There are to be alternatives.

The popular concerts in the Bonn city garden are cancelled again this year. As the city communicated on Tuesday, the organizational additional expenditure could not be carried out during the pandemic. In addition, for a performance under Corona conditions, access restriction, seating and cordoning off of the areas in the Stadtgarten would be necessary.

However, the city's cultural office will design an alternative program. The city did not give more precise details, but promises to inform the public in time about the offers. Last year, there had been performances of various bands on a double-decker bus on four dates. In order to avoid larger crowds, the venues and exact playing times had not been announced.

In addition, the city refers to the cultural program Bonner Kultursommer, which takes place under the motto "Outside and on site" since the beginning of July until October. In the series, which is sponsored by the German Federal Cultural Foundation and the city of Bonn, the city and actors from Bonn's independent scene organize cultural events at various locations in the city, most of them free of charge. The Bühne in der Brotfabrik, CocoonDance, Förderverein Filmkultur Bonn, fringe ensemble, Theater Marabu and Tanzwerke Vaněk Preuß are taking part. For more info, visit www.kultursommer21-bonn.de.